

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Tara Westover didn’t have a birth certificate until she was nine years old. She never had any medical records and she never stepped foot in a classroom until she was seventeen years old.

Along with her six older siblings, Westover lived an isolated existence in the foothills of a mountain in rural Idaho because of her parents’ radical beliefs. They were survivalist Mormons who distrusted the government and homeschooled their children who were forced to work on the farm and in their father’s junkyard.

When Westover was 16 years old, she made a decision that would change her life forever. She started studying so that she could apply for college and have a formal education.

Fifteen years later, Westover has a PhD in intellectual history and political thought from the University of Cambridge. She also attended Brigham Young University and Harvard University on her path to education.

As she pursued her desire for education, Westover said she became estranged from nearly half of her family. She recounts the conflict between chasing her dreams and family loyalty in her new memoir called “Education.”

“I would have to ask myself some kind of hard questions,” she told CTV’s Your Morning on Friday. “What does it mean to belong to a family? What are the loyalties that we owe to our family? What do you do when you want to be loyal to your family but you feel that loyalty to them is somehow in conflict with loyalty to yourself?”

Westover said the rift with her family began when she chose to confront her parents about an older brother who was violent towards her and other people. She said her parents refused to believe her and accused her of lying.

There was one brother who believed Westover and came back into her life she fell out with her parents, she said.

“It was really amazing thing because I think he really showed me the power when one bystander stops bystanding,” Westover said.

For their part, Westover’s parents refuted the claims made in her memoir in a statement sent to CTV’s Your Morning from their lawyer.

“Tara Westover's parents are disappointed that Tara would choose to malign them, their religion, and their love of country as she has done in her book. They not only disagree with most of the stories in the book, but with the premise of the book itself,” the statement read.

Westover responded to her parents’ reaction to her book by saying that she loved them and thinks they’re still good people.

“The tragedy here isn’t that bad people do bad things. The tragedy is what good people do to keep secrets,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Westover said she’s glad she shared her emotional journey from isolation to education.