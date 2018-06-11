

CTVNews.ca Staff





As U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet on Singapore's Sentosa Island on Tuesday, Trump’s Twitter timeline shows an interesting history between the two leaders – one that’s marred by insults and threats, with the odd compliment in between.

Here’s a look back at some of the many comments Trump has shared on Twitter about the North Korean leader.

First, there were the insults

In September last year Trump took to Twitter amid an ongoing spat with North Korean policy makers, calling Kim Jong Un a "madman."

Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

The insult came after North Korea’s foreign minister Ri Yong Ho said the country may test a powerful nuclear weapon over the Pacific Ocean – a retaliation to Trump’s earlier threats of military force. The "madman" comment also came after a historic televised statement from Kim, in which the North Korean leader called Trump a "mentally deranged U.S. dotard."

Weeks later, more insults followed.

After Trump’s stern speech about North Korea’s nuclear weapon program last November, Kim’s government responded by calling the U.S. president an "old lunatic" – to which Trump responded by passively calling the North Korean leader “short and fat.”

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

Then there were the threats

The new year began with another televised address from Kim, this time involving threats of a “nuclear button” on the North Korean leader’s desk.

"[T]he whole territory of the U.S. is within range of our nuclear strike," Kim said in his speech.

Trump’s retort included mention of his own “nuclear button” – one that doesn’t actually exist.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Then came the compliments

In late March, Trump tweeted with messages of optimism about "denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," with mention that Kim would do “what is right for his people and for humanity."

For years and through many administrations, everyone said that peace and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was not even a small possibility. Now there is a good chance that Kim Jong Un will do what is right for his people and for humanity. Look forward to our meeting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

Weeks after the tweet, in a meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron, Trump went on to say that Kim has been "very open” and “very honourable."

Although Trump’s initial meeting with Kim in May was later cancelled, in the days (and hours) before Tuesday’s highly anticipated Singapore summit, Trump took to Twitter again with similar messages about Kim’s ability to create “peace and great prosperity for his land.”