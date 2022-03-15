LVIV, UKRAINE -- Seeing the devastating impact from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ian Jackson, a handyman in central England, put out a call for supplies to help those in need.

“We put a few messages out on social media, just suggesting that we were going – and I emphasize suggesting,” Jackson told CTV National News’ Joy Malbon on Tuesday. “Within probably 24 hours, we ended up with four-and-a-half to five tonnes of goods.”

After packing up supplies collected from family, friends and strangers, Jackson drove to Ukraine from the small town of Ledbury with his brother-in-law and some friends, a trip of nearly 24 hours by car. The group travelled in two of their own construction vans used for work, Jackson said.

After crossing the Polish border and driving into Ukraine, the aid was delivered to a military depot in Lviv.

“We just felt we could do a little bit of good in the bigger picture,” said Jackson. “The moment we thought we were being a hindrance to any part of the system, we would return.”

Items included canned food such as tomato soup and baked beans, as well as blankets. The group also transported blankets and other supplies for babies and toddlers, such as diapers.

Most importantly, said Jackson, the supplies included medical aid comprised of surgical bandages and painkillers for those injured on the front lines.

These supplies were delivered as the fighting in Ukraine rages on, with Russians using brutal force to try to capture the capital city of Kyiv. A Russian missile strike hit an apartment building in a residential neighbourhood, killing at least four people on Tuesday. As attacks intensify, the city’s mayor has ordered a 35-hour curfew to take effect Tuesday night.

This comes as the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia travel to Kyiv in order to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Other cities such as Mariupol are facing an ongoing humanitarian crisis as well, with residents running out of food, water and heat. About 2,000 residents have already managed to flee the Ukrainian port city by car, with thousands more expected to do the same.

According to the United Nations, more than three million refugees have now left their homes in Ukraine. As Russia targets more towns and cities across the eastern European country, the organization said it expects another million people will be displaced.

“Every little bit helps,” said Jackson.

With files from The Associated Press.

