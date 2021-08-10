TORONTO -- Harrowing video captured a group of friends narrowly escaping a flooding elevator in Nebraska.

Tony Luu and his friends wanted to check on the basement of his Omaha apartment complex on Sunday.

But as the elevator descended, water began gushing in.

“I knew I had to stay calm. I knew if I got overwhelmed I would start to get nervous or start to break down,” Luu told outlet 16 WNDU-TV South Bend.

As friends dialed 911, Luu made a call to his roommate, who happened to be a maintenance employee for the building.

“I said, ‘Hey, I need you to come help me; I’m stuck in an elevator. I might die if I don’t get out of here soon,’” Luu said.

Roommate Daylan Stepp said he didn’t think much and just ran to help. “It was just a fight-or-flight kind of thing,” he said.

Stepp waded through shoulder-deep water to get to the elevator.

“We just tried pulling it apart with everything we could,” he recalled. “We had to get him out or it could’ve been fatal.”

As the water level rose, Stepp and Luu managed to open the elevator doors.

In the future, Luu told another outlet he’s going to be a lot more aware of his surroundings.

“I think I'll be a little more cautious like weather-wise. If it's flooding, I'll know to take the stairs," he told BBC News. "But you just never know what life will bring you."