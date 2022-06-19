French voters elect parliamentarians in test for Macron

  • Black Americans living abroad reflect on Juneteenth

    As the United States marks only the second federally recognized Juneteenth, Black Americans living overseas have embraced the holiday as a day of reflection and an opportunity to educate people in their host countries on Black history.

    About 20 people of African descent living abroad gather for dinner at a Jamaican restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand to celebrate America's newest federal holiday, Juneteenth, on June 18, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. As the United States marks only the second federally recognized Juneteenth, Black Americans living overseas have embraced the holiday as a day of reflection and an opportunity to educate people in their host countries on Black history. (AP Photo/Annika Wolters)

  • Duterte's daughter takes oath as Philippine vice-president

    Sara Duterte, the daughter of the outgoing populist president of the Philippines, took her oath Sunday as vice-president following a landslide electoral victory she clinched despite her father's human rights record that saw thousands of drug suspects gunned down.

  • Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole

    Several of Donald Trump's former top advisers have told a special U.S. House committee investigating his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection that they didn't believe his lies about the 2020 election. But instead of convincing Trump's most stalwart supporters, testimony about the attack on the U.S. Capitol is prompting many of them to simply reassert their views that the former president was correct in his false claim of victory.

