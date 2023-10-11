French troops are starting to withdraw from Niger and junta leaders give UN head 72 hours to leave
French troops have started leaving Niger more than two months after mutinous soldiers toppled the African country's democratically elected president, the military said Wednesday.
More than 100 troops left in two flights from the capital Niamey on Tuesday in the first of what will be several rounds of departures between now and the end of the year, said French military spokesman, Col. Pierre Gaudilliere. All are returning to France, he said.
Niger's state television broadcast images of a convoy leaving a base in Ouallam in the north, saying it was bound for neighbouring Chad, to the east.
The departure comes weeks after French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will end its military presence in Niger and pull its ambassador out of the country as a result of the coup that removed President Mohamed Bazoum in late July. Some 1,500 French troops have been operating in Niger, training its military and conducting joint operations.
Also Tuesday, the junta gave the United Nations resident coordinator in Niger, Louise Aubin, 72 hours to leave the country, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry. The junta cited "underhanded maneuvers" by the UN secretary-general to prevent its full participation in last month's General Assembly in New York as one of the reasons.
The military rulers had wanted Niger's former ambassador to the United Nations, Bakary Yaou Sangare, who was made foreign minister after the coup, to speak on its behalf at the General Assembly. However, Bakary did not receive credentials to attend after the deposed Nigerien government's foreign minister sent the world body a letter "informing of the end of functions of Mr. Bakary as permanent representative of Niger to the United Nations," said UN spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.
The UN did not immediately respond about the junta's demand for Aubin to leave.
Since seizing power, Niger's military leaders have leveraged anti-French sentiment among the population against its former colonial ruler and said the withdrawal signals a new step towards its sovereignty.
The United States has formally declared that the ousting of Bazoum was a coup, suspending hundreds of millions of dollars in aid as well as military assistance and training.
Niger was seen by many in the West as the last country in Africa's Sahel region -- the vast expanse south of the Sahara Desert -- that could be partnered with to beat back a growing jihadi insurgency linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. French troops have already been ousted by military regimes in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso, which are seeing a surge in attacks.
Analysts warn that France's withdrawal will leave a security vacuum that extremists could exploit.
"French forces might not have defeated these groups, but at least disrupted and limited their activities, said said Rida Lyammouri, senior fellow at the Policy Center for the New South, a Moroccan-based think tank.
With the French out of the picture, these will likely "expand to areas where French forces were providing support to Nigerien forces, especially on the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso," Lyammouri said.
Violence has already spiked since the coup. In the month after the junta seized power, violence primarily linked to the extremists soared by more than 40 per cent, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
Jihadi attacks targeting civilians quadrupled in August, compared with the month before, and attacks against security forces spiked in the Tillaberi region, killing at least 40 soldiers, the project reported.
------
Associated Press writer Angela Charlton in Paris contributed to his report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 Canadian deaths confirmed, third presumed; evacuation flights from Israel to begin by week's end: Joly
Two Canadians are confirmed dead, and a third is presumed dead in Israel, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly confirmed Wednesday, adding that assisted departures of citizens and their families will begin by the end of the week. Joly said that the government is following reports that another three Canadians remain missing, but would not confirm if there are any Canadian hostages.
How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel
Israel calls last week's devastating attack by Hamas its 9-11 moment. The secretive mastermind behind the assault, Palestinian militant Mohammed Deif, calls it Al Aqsa Flood.
Ontario NDP calls for retraction of Hamilton MPP's statement on Israel-Gaza war
The leader of Ontario’s NDP is calling on one of its own members to retract a statement on the Israel-Gaza war, which she says was not approved by the caucus.
Scientists extract a secret from the 'Mona Lisa' about how Leonardo painted the masterpiece
The research, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, suggests that the famously curious, learned and inventive Italian Renaissance master may have been in a particularly experimental mood when he set to work on the 'Mona Lisa' early in the 16th century.
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016
Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she and husband Will Smith have been living 'completely separate lives' since 2016.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured.
DEVELOPING As Israel strikes Gaza neighbourhoods, Netanyahu and opposition agree on unity
Palestinians in the sealed-off Gaza Strip scrambled to find safety Wednesday, as Israeli strikes demolished entire neighbourhoods, hospitals ran low on supplies and a power blackout was expected within hours, further deepening the misery of a war sparked by a deadly mass incursion of Hamas militants.
The winner of Katmai’s Fat Bear Week contest for 2023 is …
Voting is over in Katmai National Park & Preserve’s annual Fat Bear Week contest, in which the public picks from 12 big ‘n’ bulky bears in an online brackets-style tournament.
Missing Calgarian Amy Elizabeth Fahlman found dead, police confirm
A Calgary woman missing since late last month has been found dead, police say.
Canada
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit fire-ravaged Northwest Territories
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit areas ravaged during a record wildfire season in the Northwest Territories today. Trudeau is scheduled to meet with local leaders in Hay River and visit sites affected by recent wildfires.
-
N.B. RCMP searching for armed man north of St. Stephen
New Brunswick RCMP says officers are searching for an armed man north of St. Stephen.
-
Missing Calgarian Amy Elizabeth Fahlman found dead, police confirm
A Calgary woman missing since late last month has been found dead, police say.
-
Ontario NDP calls for retraction of Hamilton MPP's statement on Israel-Gaza war
The leader of Ontario’s NDP is calling on one of its own members to retract a statement on the Israel-Gaza war, which she says was not approved by the caucus.
-
How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Gaza war
Mental health experts and school boards are offering support for kids and youth in Canada worried about the escalating Israel-Gaza war, as well as tips for parents on how to talk about it.
-
Judge to decide if Ottawa locals can testify in 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial
The criminal trial of two prominent "Freedom Convoy" organizers is expected to resume today with a ruling on whether the court will hear testimony from local Ottawa residents.
World
-
Ukraine President Zelenskyy at NATO defence ministers meeting seeking more support to fight Russia
For the first time, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined a meeting of more than 50 defense leaders from around the world Wednesday to make a personal pitch for military aid, in the face of lagging political support in the U.S. and new pressure on allies to send weapons to bolster Israel’s war with Hamas.
-
Some Israelis abroad desperately try to head home -- to join reserve military units, or just to help
At the most harrowing of times, some Israeli citizens living overseas aren't running from the war at home, but to it.
-
-
Kenya ends arrangement to swap doctors with Cuba. The deal was unpopular with Kenyan doctors
Kenya's government announced Wednesday it would not be renewing a 6-year-old deal that saw Cuban doctors employed in Kenya while those from the East African country travelled to Cuba for specialized training.
-
2 Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in critical condition after fire in mobile gun range trailer
Two veteran Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were seriously hurt Tuesday when a fire broke out inside a trailer serving as a mobile shooting range north of Los Angeles, authorities said.
-
Russian authorities fine a human rights advocate for criticizing the war in Ukraine
Human rights advocate Oleg Orlov was fined about $1,500 on Wednesday for criticizing the war in Ukraine, the latest step in a relentless crackdown on activists, independent journalists and opposition figures.
Politics
-
2 Canadian deaths confirmed, third presumed; evacuation flights from Israel to begin by week's end: Joly
Two Canadians are confirmed dead, and a third is presumed dead in Israel, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly confirmed Wednesday, adding that assisted departures of citizens and their families will begin by the end of the week. Joly said that the government is following reports that another three Canadians remain missing, but would not confirm if there are any Canadian hostages.
-
Sexual assault charges stayed against former army commander over court delay
Retired Lt.-Gen. Trevor Cadieu, who once returned from fighting in Ukraine to face sexual assault charges, received a stay from a Kingston, Ont., judge Tuesday, who ruled his delayed trial violated his rights.
-
'We will help you': Canada to send military aircraft to evacuate citizens from Israel in 'coming days'
The Canadian government is 'planning' to assist Canadians and their families departing from Tel Aviv 'in the coming days,' using Canadian Armed Forces aircraft, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Tuesday. Federal officials are also working on other options for those who cannot reach the airport amid the Israel-Gaza war.
Health
-
Health ministers converge in P.E.I. as governments negotiate final deals
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland is set to sit down with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Charlottetown on Wednesday to discuss how they're going to grow the health workforce.
-
Deadly bird flu reappears in U.S. commercial poultry flocks in Utah and South Dakota
Highly pathogenic bird flu has made its first appearances in U.S. commercial poultry flocks this season, affecting one turkey farm in South Dakota and one in Utah and raising concerns that more outbreaks could follow.
-
Five years later, researchers say the impacts of legalizing cannabis in Canada have been mixed
Since Canada's legalization of cannabis five years ago, researchers say the policy has had mixed results in terms of public health and justice reform.
Sci-Tech
-
Utah sues TikTok, alleging it lures children into addictive, destructive social media habits
Utah became the latest state Tuesday to file a lawsuit against TikTok, alleging the company is "baiting" children into addictive and unhealthy social media habits.
-
Ancient tree showed remnants of the largest-ever solar storm: researchers
An ancient tree held evidence of the largest solar storm in Earth's history, a process researchers say can be used to identify the risks in the future.
-
X promises 'highest level' response on posts about Israel-Hamas war. Misinformation still flourishes
The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, says it is trying to take action on a flood of posts sharing graphic media, violent speech and hateful conduct about the war between Israel and Hamas.
Entertainment
-
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016
Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she and husband Will Smith have been living 'completely separate lives' since 2016.
-
Keith Urban shares the secret to a great song ahead of Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony
Country superstar Keith Urban and Kix Brooks of powerhouse duo Brooks & Dunn will be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on Wednesday night at Nashville's Music City Centre.
-
Scientists extract a secret from the 'Mona Lisa' about how Leonardo painted the masterpiece
The research, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, suggests that the famously curious, learned and inventive Italian Renaissance master may have been in a particularly experimental mood when he set to work on the 'Mona Lisa' early in the 16th century.
Business
-
Chinese carmaker Geely and Malaysia's Proton consider EV plant in Thailand, Thai prime minister says
Malaysia's national carmaker Proton and its Chinese partner Geely are considering setting up a plant in Thailand to produce electric vehicles, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Wednesday.
-
German sandal maker Birkenstock worth billions after U.S. initial public offering
LVMH-backed Birkenstock was set to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday after the German luxury sandal maker notched a valuation of US$9.3 billion in its U.S. initial public offering.
-
Spin Master signs deal to buy Melissa & Doug for US$950 million
Spin Master Corp. announced a deal on Wednesday to buy U.S.-based toy company Melissa & Doug for US$950 million in cash.
Lifestyle
-
How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Gaza war
Mental health experts and school boards are offering support for kids and youth in Canada worried about the escalating Israel-Gaza war, as well as tips for parents on how to talk about it.
-
The winner of Katmai’s Fat Bear Week contest for 2023 is …
Voting is over in Katmai National Park & Preserve’s annual Fat Bear Week contest, in which the public picks from 12 big ‘n’ bulky bears in an online brackets-style tournament.
-
Alaska Airlines has created a coffee that it says tastes better in the sky
Alaska has created a custom blend with Portland-based roaster Stumptown to make a coffee that's immune from the altitude-changing effects that airborne-served coffee typically creates, including tasting bitter and weak.
Sports
-
NHL bans players from using Pride tape on the ice
The NHL sent a memo to teams last week clarifying what players can and cannot do as part of theme celebrations this season, including a ban on the use of rainbow-coloured stick tape for the Pride nights that have become a hot-button issue in hockey.
-
Afghanistan wins the toss and bats first against India at the Cricket World Cup
Afghanistan won the toss Wednesday and opted to bat against an India lineup high on confidence after opening its Cricket World Cup campaign with a victory over five-time champion Australia.
-
Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and Caroline Wozniacki set to return to 2024 Australian Open
Three former Australian Open champions -- Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber -- are set to return to Melbourne Park in January following maternity leave, joined by 2022 winner Rafael Nadal and hometown favorite Nick Kyrgios.
Autos
-
Canadian auto workers, GM reach tentative contract agreement less than 24 hours after strike began
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.
-
Workers at Mack Trucks reject tentative contract deal and will go on strike early Monday
Union workers at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m. Monday, the United Auto Workers union says.
-
Connected vehicles can be at risk of hacking, consumer awareness paramount: experts
Blasting the heat with a remote sensor before you even get into your vehicle on a brisk winter morning is a welcome convenience. So are the comforts of lane assistance, voice command, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But experts warn modern, connected vehicles, which are heavily packed with microchips and sophisticated software, can offer an open door to hackers.