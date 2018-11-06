

The Associated Press





MARSEILLE, France -- French rescue crews who laboured through the night say they've found the body of a man in the ruins of two buildings that collapsed in a pile of beams and rubble in the southern city of Marseille.

The discovery was confirmed Tuesday morning by the city's fire brigade on its Twitter feed .

Authorities fear other people may also be trapped in the ruins.

The two buildings, one vacant and the other housing apartments, collapsed Monday morning. Fire crews working with sniffer dogs later brought down the remains of a third building they feared could topple over on them.