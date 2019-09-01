French prosecutor says knife attack suspect in 'psychotic state'
PARIS -- The French prosecutor says the Afghan man detained for a deadly knife attack was in a "psychotic state" and under the influence of drugs, and shows no signs of links to terrorism.
Lyon prosecutor Nicolas Jacquet said Sunday a psychiatric evaluation of the suspect found he was in a "paranoid delirium" and said he "heard voices" telling him to kill.
The prosecutor said a 19-year-old man was killed and eight injured in Saturday's attack in the Lyon suburb of Villeurbanne.
The prosecutor thanked witnesses who surrounded and apprehended the attacker before police arrived, saying their "courage" was "decisive."
The prosecutor said the suspect had travelled to several European countries over the past 10 years, and has been living in a French centre for asylum-seekers with a temporary residency card.
