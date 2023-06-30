French president urges parents to keep teens at home to quell rioting spreading across France

Executives urge Europe to rethink its world-leading AI rules

More than 150 company executives are urging the European Union to rethink the world's most comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence. They say upcoming regulations will make it harder for companies to compete with rivals overseas, especially when it comes to the technology behind systems like ChatGPT.

