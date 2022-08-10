French police shoot dead man armed with knife at Paris airport
French police on Wednesday shot dead a man armed with a knife who was behaving aggressively at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport, officials said.
A police source said the man, shot by one police officer, was homeless and had threatened airport security staff and police.
"The police this morning ... neutralized an individual armed with an offensive weapon at the Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport," police said on Twitter.
No terrorism link was suspected, police said.
Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Nick Macfie
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
Exposure to synthetic 'forever chemical' linked to liver cancer, study finds
Exposure to synthetic ‘forever chemicals’ often polluting the environment has been linked to the most common type of liver cancer, according to a recent study.
Ontario nurse facing charges after alleged assault that left 2-year-old in hospital
An Ontario nurse is facing charges in connection with the alleged assault of a two-year-old boy with “significant medical limitations” in Niagara Region.
Poilievre preferred among Conservatives, but Charest favoured by Canadians: poll
Ontario MP Pierre Poilievre remains the heavy favourite to be the next Conservative party leader but he trails opponent Jean Charest for support among Canadians as a whole.
How one Canadian family of five is coping with the highest inflation in years
With inflation rising at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years, the cost of everything from food to gas has skyrocketed. Canadians across the country are feeling squeezed, but big families with multiple children are at times shouldering much of the higher costs — and changing demographics and consumer patterns have left some of them more exposed to inflation than in previous generations.
Heavier flow, breakthrough bleeding reported among some individuals after COVID-19 vaccine: study
A new study found that people with regular menstruation cycles and those who typically do not menstruate either experienced a heavier flow or breakthrough bleeding after being vaccinated against COVID-19.
Meet Wyatt Sharpe, 13, journalist who's interviewed some of the biggest names in Canadian politics
At the age of 13, Wyatt Sharpe has interviewed the prime minister, a premier, party leaders and cabinet ministers -- and he's not even in high school yet.
Trump says he's testifying Wednesday in NY investigation
Former U.S. President Donald Trump will be questioned under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his dealings as a real estate mogul, he confirmed in a post on his Truth Social account.
2,300-year-old Chinese chemistry formula deciphered after analyzing ancient coins
The ingredients in a 2,300-year-old ancient Chinese chemistry formula have finally been identified, revealing new secrets about metallurgy in ancient China.
Canada
-
Efforts underway to get food, supplies to Newfoundland towns cut off by forest fires
A state of emergency remains in place in central Newfoundland due to out-of-control forest fires, but a major highway that had been closed for days has been reopened, allowing supplies to be delivered to stranded communities.
-
Ontario set to introduce 'strong mayor' legislation today
Ontario is set to introduce legislation today to give large municipal leaders so-called strong mayor powers as a way to get housing built more quickly.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
-
How one Canadian family of five is coping with the highest inflation in years
With inflation rising at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years, the cost of everything from food to gas has skyrocketed. Canadians across the country are feeling squeezed, but big families with multiple children are at times shouldering much of the higher costs — and changing demographics and consumer patterns have left some of them more exposed to inflation than in previous generations.
-
Canadian Tire cordless blinds recalled due to potential hazards of exposed cords
Health Canada has recalled about 110,000 Canadian Tire cordless blinds because the not-so-cordless blinds pose a strangulation hazard for young children.
-
Ontario nurse facing charges after alleged assault that left 2-year-old in hospital
An Ontario nurse is facing charges in connection with the alleged assault of a two-year-old boy with “significant medical limitations” in Niagara Region.
World
-
China reaffirms threat of military force to annex Taiwan
China on Wednesday reaffirmed its threat to use military force to bring self-governing Taiwan under its control, amid threatening Chinese military exercises that have raised tensions between the sides to their highest level in years.
-
French police shoot dead man armed with knife at Paris airport
French police on Wednesday shot dead a man armed with a knife who was behaving aggressively at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport, officials said.
-
Former Twitter worker convicted of spying for Saudi Arabia
A former Twitter employee has been convicted of failing to register as an agent for Saudi Arabia and other charges after accessing private data on users critical of the kingdom's government in a spy case that spanned from Silicon Valley to the Middle East.
-
Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque
Police announced a breakthrough Tuesday in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, charging a man from Afghanistan – himself a Muslim – with two of the slayings and identifying him as a prime suspect in the other killings that put the entire community on edge.
-
Trump says he's testifying Wednesday in NY investigation
Former U.S. President Donald Trump will be questioned under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his dealings as a real estate mogul, he confirmed in a post on his Truth Social account.
-
In race to win, U.K. Conservatives accused of ignoring crises
As Britain swelters through a roasting summer, and braces for a cold financial reckoning in the fall, calls for the Conservative government to act are getting louder.
Politics
-
Poilievre preferred among Conservatives, but Charest favoured by Canadians: poll
Ontario MP Pierre Poilievre remains the heavy favourite to be the next Conservative party leader but he trails opponent Jean Charest for support among Canadians as a whole.
-
Delivering new services 'complicated,' Freeland says of planned dental care program
The government is working hard to meet its end-of-year deadline to deliver dental-care coverage to kids, the deputy prime minister said Tuesday, but added providing new services is 'complicated.'
-
RCMP's spyware tools are 'extremely intrusive,' privacy experts say
Expressing concerns over the RCMP's yearslong use of spyware in major investigations, privacy and civil liberties experts say the previously undisclosed tools are 'extremely intrusive' and they are calling for stronger oversight and regulation of spyware Canada-wide.
Health
-
Nebraska woman charged with helping daughter have abortion
A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter end her pregnancy at about 24 weeks after investigators uncovered Facebook messages in which the two discussed using medication to induce an abortion and plans to burn the fetus afterward.
-
Nova Scotia removes some restrictions for medical assistance in dying
Nova Scotia is removing the requirement that someone's natural death be "reasonably foreseeable" before they can access medical assistance in dying.
-
Heavier flow, breakthrough bleeding reported among some individuals after COVID-19 vaccine: study
A new study found that people with regular menstruation cycles and those who typically do not menstruate either experienced a heavier flow or breakthrough bleeding after being vaccinated against COVID-19.
Sci-Tech
-
WhatsApp will start rolling out two big changes to all users this month
Two new features being introduced on WhatsApp, which will let you choose who can see when you're active, and to leave groups silently, will start rolling out to all WhatsApp users this month.
-
Snapchat rolls out option to let parents see who their teens are messaging
Snapchat on Tuesday introduced its first parental control center, nearly 10 months after an executive from the company told Congress it was developing tools aimed at helping parents keep their teens safe.
-
2,300-year-old Chinese chemistry formula deciphered after analyzing ancient coins
The ingredients in a 2,300-year-old ancient Chinese chemistry formula have finally been identified, revealing new secrets about metallurgy in ancient China.
Entertainment
-
-
Tragically Hip, Barbara Frum among Canada's Walk of Fame inductees
Socially conscious rockers The Tragically Hip, eminent broadcaster Barbara Frum and music video visionary Director X are among the homegrown icons set to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame.
-
CPR on set of 'Better Call Saul' saved Bob Odenkirk's life, star says
Bob Odenkirk has said he would have been 'dead in a few minutes' if he had not received CPR after suffering a heart attack on the set of 'Better Call Saul' last year.
Business
-
Cuba brings oil depot fire under control, worst in island's history
Firefighters on Tuesday finally overcame what officials described as the worst fire in Cuba's history that over five days destroyed 40% of the Caribbean island's main fuel storage facility and caused massive blackouts.
-
Russian oil shipments to central Europe expected to resume
Oil shipments from Russia through a critical pipeline to several European countries should resume soon after a problem over payments for transit was resolved, Slovakia's Economy Minister Richard Sulik said on Wednesday.
-
European stocks higher, Asia falls ahead of U.S. inflation data
European stock markets opened higher while Asia fell Wednesday ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data that traders worry will show upward pressure on prices still is too strong for the U.S. Federal Reserve to ease off interest rate hikes.
Lifestyle
-
Meet Wyatt Sharpe, 13, journalist who's interviewed some of the biggest names in Canadian politics
At the age of 13, Wyatt Sharpe has interviewed the prime minister, a premier, party leaders and cabinet ministers -- and he's not even in high school yet.
-
'I think we can retire': Toronto man wins $6 million in Lotto 6/49 draw
A Toronto man who’s been playing the lottery since the late '70s is set to retire after he won big in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw.
-
TripAdvisor ranks the best Canadian excursions, according to travellers
TripAdvisor has ranked the best excursions in Canada, according to travellers. The activities include driving an ATV through the wilderness of B.C., exploring snow-blanketed caves in Alberta, and whale-watching in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Sports
-
Team Canada prepares for unusual world junior hockey championship
Not only will Team Canada be playing on home soil when they face Latvia in their first game of the tournament on Wednesday, they'll be doing so during a period of intense scrutiny for Canadian hockey.
-
FIFA looks to start World Cup in Qatar 1 day earlier
The World Cup in Qatar could start one day earlier than scheduled with FIFA looking at a plan to let the host nation play Ecuador on Nov. 20, a person familiar with the proposal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
-
African soccer launches super league amid big financial loss
A new 24-club super league that aims to revolutionize soccer in Africa and become its richest competition was launched by Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe on Wednesday, just hours after his organization reported a loss of nearly US$50 million for last year.
Autos
-
Bolivia's 'Death Road' once haunted drivers. Now it's a wildlife haven
Bolivia's decision to open an alternate route to its historic 'Death Road' - a serpentine dirt path across the towering Andes hills known for its deadly cliffs - has led to a resurgence of wildlife in the area, according to an environmental group.
-
Pandemic fuels sports biking boom in cycling nation China
Bicycles have long been a means of transport in China and once outnumbered cars on city streets. Now cycling is increasingly also seen as a sport by an urban middle class that has benefited from China's growth into the world's second largest economy.
-
Bill with tax credits for 'North American' electric vehicles passes in U.S. Senate
The new plan to encourage Americans to buy more electric vehicles built in North America, instead of just the United States, has cleared its tallest hurdle, and for the Canadian auto industry, the stakes are enormous.