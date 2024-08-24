World

    • French police arrest man suspected of attempted arson against synagogue

    French police have arrested a man suspected of trying to set a synagogue ablaze in the southern France city of la Grande-Motte. (Pexels/Chris Molloy) French police have arrested a man suspected of trying to set a synagogue ablaze in the southern France city of la Grande-Motte. (Pexels/Chris Molloy)
    LA GRANDE-MOTTE, France -

    French police have arrested a man suspected of trying to set a synagogue ablaze in the southern France city of la Grande-Motte on Saturday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

    About 200 police officers had been hunting for the suspect, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said earlier, adding that the attacker had set fire to several entry doors to the synagogue and several nearby cars.

    BFM TV said the suspect was a 33-year-old Algerian. Local police declined to give details.

    A policeman was slightly injured when a gas bottle exploded as police secured the site of the attack on Saturday morning, Attal said.

    "This is an antisemitic attack. Once more, our Jewish compatriots are targeted," Attal said on X. "In the face of antisemitism, in the face of violence, we will never allow ourselves to be intimidated."

    After visiting the synagogue, Attal said an "absolute tragedy" had been narrowly averted after firefighters and police arrived quickly at the scene.

    Local media reported earlier that the suspect had set fire to two cars, one of which contained at least one gas bottle, in the synagogue's parking area at about 8:30 a.m. (0630 GMT).

    The anti-terrorism prosecutor's office was placed in charge of the investigation.

    Darmanin said on X that the suspect shot at police during his arrest. He did not provide further details. BFM TV said the suspect was arrested in Nimes, also in southern France. He was shot at by police during the arrest but his life was not in danger, BFM said.

    Police protection of synagogues, and Jewish schools and shops would be stepped up across France, the government said.

    France, like other countries in Europe, has seen a surge in antisemitic incidents following the Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7 and Israel's retaliatory assault on Gaza.

    Le Parisien, franceinfo and other media said the suspect had been seen on CCTV shortly before the attack with a Palestinian flag tied round his waist.

    "Exploding a gas bottle in a car in front of the Grande Motte synagogue at the expected time of arrival of the faithful: it's not just attacking a place of worship, it's an attempt to kill Jews," Yonathan Arfi, who leads the CRIF, an umbrella organization of French Jewish groups, said on X.

    La Grande-Motte is a port and resort city on the French Mediterranean coast.

    (Reporting by Manon Cruz in La Grande-Motte, Ingrid Melander, and Corentin Chappron and Gilles Guillaume in Paris; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Helen Popper, Andrew Heavens and Frances Kerry and Franklin Paul)

