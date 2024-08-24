French police arrest man suspected of attempted arson against synagogue

BREAKING Labour board orders rail workers back on the job, as Teamsters vow to appeal
The federal labour board has ordered thousands of rail employees back to work after a bitter contract dispute shut down the country's two major railways.
French police have arrested a man suspected of trying to set a synagogue ablaze in the southern France city of la Grande-Motte on Saturday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.
About 200 police officers had been hunting for the suspect, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said earlier, adding that the attacker had set fire to several entry doors to the synagogue and several nearby cars.
BFM TV said the suspect was a 33-year-old Algerian. Local police declined to give details.
A policeman was slightly injured when a gas bottle exploded as police secured the site of the attack on Saturday morning, Attal said.
"This is an antisemitic attack. Once more, our Jewish compatriots are targeted," Attal said on X. "In the face of antisemitism, in the face of violence, we will never allow ourselves to be intimidated."
After visiting the synagogue, Attal said an "absolute tragedy" had been narrowly averted after firefighters and police arrived quickly at the scene.
Local media reported earlier that the suspect had set fire to two cars, one of which contained at least one gas bottle, in the synagogue's parking area at about 8:30 a.m. (0630 GMT).
The anti-terrorism prosecutor's office was placed in charge of the investigation.
Darmanin said on X that the suspect shot at police during his arrest. He did not provide further details. BFM TV said the suspect was arrested in Nimes, also in southern France. He was shot at by police during the arrest but his life was not in danger, BFM said.
Police protection of synagogues, and Jewish schools and shops would be stepped up across France, the government said.
France, like other countries in Europe, has seen a surge in antisemitic incidents following the Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7 and Israel's retaliatory assault on Gaza.
Le Parisien, franceinfo and other media said the suspect had been seen on CCTV shortly before the attack with a Palestinian flag tied round his waist.
"Exploding a gas bottle in a car in front of the Grande Motte synagogue at the expected time of arrival of the faithful: it's not just attacking a place of worship, it's an attempt to kill Jews," Yonathan Arfi, who leads the CRIF, an umbrella organization of French Jewish groups, said on X.
La Grande-Motte is a port and resort city on the French Mediterranean coast.
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
Ontario Provincial Police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are warning people about fraudsters impersonating major Canadian banks.
A man suspected of a stabbing rampage in the western German town of Solingen has been taken into police custody, a state official told German television on Saturday, some 24 hours after the attack that killed three people.
Sudden fame has weighed heavy on Chappell Roan, but her discomfort became untenable earlier this week. She shared two videos on TikTok in which she criticized invasive fans who have followed her around, 'stalked' her family and demanded photos or hugs in public despite Roan's resistance.
The brother-in-law of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was attacked by a group of teen girls says his entire family is reeling from the loss.
One day before he was set to be deported to Kenya, Charles Mwangi was granted temporary residency.
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
Is being frugal pushing you over the edge? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the downsides of obsessive frugality and offers some tips on how to balance frugal living with living your daily life.
A stuck 138-metre cargo ship that had been blocking traffic in the St. Lawrence Seaway near Montreal has been freed.
British Columbia's police watchdog group has closed its investigation of a woman's death in April in Lumby, B.C., saying it did not find any evidence of a criminal offence in officers' handling of the case.
The Ontario government's proposal to close supervised drug consumption sites may affect more facilities than initially expected, hitting programs that attend to thousands of potentially deadly overdoses a year, as lawyers doubt whether the move is constitutional.
Two NASA astronauts who flew to the International Space Station in June aboard Boeing's faulty Starliner capsule will need to return to Earth on a SpaceX vehicle early next year, NASA officials said on Saturday, deeming issues with Starliner's propulsion system too risky to carry its first crew home as planned.
Search and rescue crews at Grand Canyon National Park were searching for an Arizona woman nearly two days after she was swept into a creek during a flash flood, the woman's sister said on social media Saturday.
Israeli airstrikes killed at least three dozen Palestinians in southern Gaza, health workers said Saturday, as officials including a Hamas delegation gathered for high-level ceasefire talks in neighbouring Egypt.
Prosecutors in Italy said Saturday they have opened an investigation into culpable shipwreck and multiple manslaughter after a superyacht capsized during a storm off the coast of Sicily, killing seven people onboard. They included British tech magnate Mike Lynch and his daughter.
They say a week is a lifetime in politics, but wow — what a month. Leaving the RNC in Milwaukee just weeks ago, it felt like the U.S. election was Donald Trump's to lose. After the last four days in Chicago, I don’t think anyone can say what will happen with any certainty.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will kick off a three-day cabinet retreat in Halifax on Sunday, where the themes are fairness and Canada-U.S. relations, but the feelings are all about deja vu.
A healthy diet has long been hailed by some experts as one potentially important factor influencing the risk of COVID-19, or how bad someone’s case gets.
The family of a man who died two years ago while waiting for care in the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital waiting room has filed a lawsuit against Horizon Health Network and two nurses who were on shift that night.
Amid a rise in infections such as measles and whooping cough in Canada and around the world, doctors say now is the perfect time for parents to ensure their kids and teens are protected against vaccine-preventable diseases.
French authorities have detained Pavel Durov, the French-Russian billionaire who founded the messaging app Telegram, at an airport outside Paris, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.
A federal advisory body is calling on Canada's security agencies to publish detailed descriptions of their current and intended uses of artificial intelligence systems and software applications.
The largest diamond found in more than a century has been unearthed at a mine in Botswana, and the country's president showed off the fist-sized stone to the world at a viewing ceremony Thursday.
Justin Bieber, who rose to international stardom in 2010 with his hit 'Baby,' has welcomed one of his own with his wife, Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin).
Sudden fame has weighed heavy on Chappell Roan, but her discomfort became untenable earlier this week. She shared two videos on TikTok in which she criticized invasive fans who have followed her around, 'stalked' her family and demanded photos or hugs in public despite Roan's resistance.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, as the saying goes. And Shae Harding and her daughters were getting desperate.
An Ontario woman accompanying her daughter’s grad trip to the Dominican Republic said her group was left stranded after Flair Airlines cancelled their flight back to Toronto due to bad weather.
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
For the first time in its 50-year history, Caribana made its way outside of Toronto, and the Kitchener community welcomed it with open arms.
Attire, travel, food, liquor, flowers: There's no end to expenses when it comes to traditional weddings.
Bowden Francis lost his bid for a no-hitter when Taylor Ward led off the ninth inning with a solo home run, but the Toronto Blue Jays prevailed 3-1 against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.
Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out grand slam in the ninth inning for his 40th homer after earlier stealing his 40th base, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. He is the sixth player ever to reach 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Lando Norris produced a blistering lap to qualify on pole position ahead of three-time world champion Max Verstappen on Saturday at the Dutch Grand Prix.
There could be some limitations to solely relying on credit card and personal auto insurance policies to cover rental car insurance.
At a packed investor day in Dearborn, Michigan, last year, Ford Motor F.N executives lauded their forthcoming three-row electric SUV, which they said would be rolling off assembly lines in 2025.
A crash and large fire along a California freeway involving an electric Tesla Semi has drawn the attention of federal safety investigators.
Dozens of endangered baby spiny softshell turtles are being released into a southern Quebec river today as part of a project to help save the species.
The Town of Bracebridge held a soft opening for its brand new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Friday morning, highlighted by some NHL players participating in an open practice.
An infamously wholesome Canadian star is in Windsor, and is living up to his reputation.
Production has begun on a new film in Regina, which will be shot entirely using a new piece of technology called an LED volume wall.
If there is one thing that the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is well-known for, it's the food. Here are the ones the fair dubbed worthy enough to be in its hall of fame.
An avid swimmer insists he did not rescue a man he spotted floating in Vancouver’s English Bay – he just happened to be in the right place at the right time, and offered a helping hand.
Jacob Wassermann, 24, is heading to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris just a few years after taking up the sport of rowing.
Rain and cool weather in southern British Columbia is dousing wildfire activity in the province, but firefighters are urging vigilance despite the drop in the number of active blazes.
A Toronto police officer has been seriously injured after being struck by a motorcyclist near Rogers Centre.
Toronto police continue to look for a 33-year-old man wanted for murder in connection with the deaths of his two female relatives.
Alberta Mounties have authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the fugitive Elijah Blake Strawberry.
Pin collecting, like any hobby, starts off with just one; but often leads to hundreds as interest and enthusiasm to find something unique grows.
Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld took one for the team Saturday at a fundraising event that gives underprivileged children a day at a California theme park.
Scientists with Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) confirm two tornadoes touched down in eastern Ontario towns on Wednesday, with one causing some minor damage.
The remains of one person were found after a house fire west of the Town of Renfrew early Friday morning.
With the start of the new school year quickly approaching, many are wondering about the eligibility certificate and whether their family needs one. The answer is simple: if you want to enrol your child in an English elementary or high school in Quebec, they will need one.
A stuck 138-metre cargo ship that had been blocking traffic in the St. Lawrence Seaway near Montreal has been freed.
Dozens of endangered baby spiny softshell turtles are being released into a southern Quebec river today as part of a project to help save the species.
If you're looking for fresh shellfish in Edmonton, you need not look further than the North Saskatchewan River.
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the killing of a Gift Lake Métis Settlement man on Friday.
A mother in Blackfalds, Alta. has to find a new way to get her nine-year-old daughter to school after guidelines set by the province made her ineligible for busing.
Halifax Water advised Thursday that it would close portions of Chebucto Road and Armdale Rotary from Friday at 6:00 p.m. through Monday at 6:00 a.m.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has issued a statement strongly objecting to legal tactics that personally name health-care professionals in lawsuits.
The Midway/Germantown Covered Bridge may not be the longest covered bridge in New Brunswick, but its closure is a big deal to Hilyard and Sylvia Rossiter.
Two Manitoban snacking staples – Old Dutch Ltd. and Mordens’ are celebrating a combined 135 years in business in Winnipeg.
Six people were evacuated from a home in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood after a fire in the 600 block of Furby Street.
Some tenants in an affordable housing building in Steinbach, Man., are having trouble accessing their suites because of a broken elevator.
Lucky the hitchhiking lobster has made his way to Saskatchewan. The stuffed toy lobster has created a social media trail across Canada as it travels home.
Police have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in a Regina home on Friday night.
As wildfires continue to burn in the north, several parts of the province were placed under an air quality advisory on Friday.
For the first time in its 50-year history, Caribana made its way outside of Toronto, and the Kitchener community welcomed it with open arms.
A body discovered in a wooded area near Rockwood, Ont. has finally been identified as a missing British Columbia woman.
Residents living in a Kitchener, Ont. neighbourhood are speaking out about a Nazi flag that was seen flying outside a home on their street.
Overnight storms and intense rainfall brought flooding to several areas of Saskatoon, causing traffic disruptions.
Three people were sent to hospital after a single vehicle crashed into a house in Saskatoon Saturday morning.
There has been a sudden increase in stabbing attacks in Greater Sudbury in recent days.
The Ministry of Transportation's 511 Traveller Information Service says Highway 17 has reopened after being closed Saturday afternoon due to a collision.
It may not exactly look the same, but the Home County Music and Art Festival (HCMAF) is back.
Parents are invited to solve some safety anxiety next month.
A London charity has a goal of filling an entire U-Haul truck with menstrual products Saturday afternoon.
In celebration of culture and community, an annual powwow drew thousands to the Rama First Nation this weekend.
Investigators have released images of a suspect connected to an early morning robbery in Gravenhurst.
Police are investigating an overnight fail-to-remain collision after a pedestrian was struck in Midland.
With the backdrop of concrete rubble amid ongoing demolition, former employees of the Sears store in Devonshire Mall — which closed in 2018 — joined together to reminisce about the glory days of working at the store. A group of ex-staffers, including some who worked there since the store opened in 1970, held a "celebration of life" BBQ in the rear Sears parking lot to honour their time there.
With distracted driving posing a serious threat to the safety of both motorists and pedestrians, young drivers are sharing their ideas on how to reduce road collisions and fatalities related to it.
Parents are invited to solve some safety anxiety next month.
Rain and cool weather in southern British Columbia is dousing wildfire activity in the province, but firefighters are urging vigilance despite the drop in the number of active blazes.
British Columbia's police watchdog group has closed its investigation of a woman's death in April in Lumby, B.C., saying it did not find any evidence of a criminal offence in officers' handling of the case.
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Live wrestling is returning to Whoop-Up days Saturday night
There’s only a few more chances to get your fill of pancakes at this year’s Whoop-Up Days.
The 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo got underway Thursday evening, featuring the top competitors from across Canada.
Boaters looking to pass through the recreational lock at the Sault Ste. Marie Canal National Historic Site will need to change their plans for the time being.
There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region early evening on Friday, Ontario Forest Fires said in its nightly update.
Sitting vacant since the creation of the Downtown Plaza, the buyer of Sault Ste. Marie’s former Mill Market has big plans for the site.
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
