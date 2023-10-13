World

    • French media say a teacher was killed and others injured in a rare school stabbing

    CTV News breaking news
    PARIS -

    French media say that a teacher has been killed and children injured in a stabbing in a school in northern France.

    French President Emmanuel Macron is heading to the scene in the city of Arras.

    Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin says that the attacker was arrested.

    French broadcasters France Info and BFM report that the attacker was a former student and that a teacher and two others were injured. Such school attacks are rare in France.

    A vice president of the lower house of parliament, Naima Moutchou, said the National Assembly "expresses its solidarity and thoughts for the victims, their families and the educational community as we learn that a teacher has been killed and several others have been injured."

    This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Warning: Graphic

    Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack

    Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates on Day 7 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate Friday ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning they received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza within 24 hours.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News