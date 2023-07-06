French justice is working overtime and the mood is stern after thousands of teen arrests

Police patrol as youths gather on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Police patrol as youths gather on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social