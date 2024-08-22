French destroyer in EU mission rescues 29 mariners from oil tanker stricken in Red Sea attacks

Mounties lay terror charges against suspect from Greater Toronto Area
The RCMP say they have laid terrorism charges against a suspect from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) after an investigation.
A French destroyer rescued 29 mariners from an oil tanker that came under repeated attack in the Red Sea, officials said Thursday, while also destroying a bomb-carrying drone boat in the area.
Yemen's Houthi rebels are suspected to have carried out the assault on the Sounion, now abandoned in the waterway. The attack, the most serious in the Red Sea in weeks, comes during a monthslong campaign by Houthis targeting ships over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip that has disrupted a trade route through which US$1 trillion in cargo typically passes each year.
The Sounion is now at anchor in the Red Sea and no longer drifting, the European Union's Operation Aspides said. However, it wasn't clear if the vessel was still ablaze. The vessel had been staffed by a crew of 25 Filipinos and Russians, as well as four private security personnel, who have been taken to nearby Djibouti, the EU mission in the Red Sea said.
The Sounion has 150,000 tons of crude oil aboard and represents a "navigational and environmental hazard," the mission warned. "It is essential that everyone in the area exercises caution and refrains from any actions that could lead to a deterioration of the current situation."
Military officials did not name the French destroyer involved in the rescue. The Sounion also had not asked for an escort prior to the attacks, the EU mission said.
The French military separately released an image of the Sounion, showing the blaze on board had been extinguished. It also published an image of its fire targeting the drone boat as well.
In the attack Wednesday, men on small boats first opened fire with small arms about 140 kilometres (90 miles) west of the rebel-held Yemeni port city of Hodeida, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said.
Four projectiles also hit the ship, it added. It wasn't immediately clear if that meant drones or missiles.
The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attacks, though it can take them hours or even days before they acknowledge their assaults. However, they did acknowledge U.S. airstrikes in Hodeida that the American military's Central Command said destroyed a Houthi surface-to-air missile and radar system Wednesday.
The Houthis have targeted more than 80 vessels with missiles and drones since the war in Gaza started in October. They seized one vessel and sank two in the campaign that also killed four sailors.
Other missiles and drones have either been intercepted by a U.S.-led coalition in the Red Sea or failed to reach their targets.
The rebels maintain that they target ships linked to Israel, the United States or the UK to force an end to Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the conflict, including some bound for Iran.
As Iran threatens to retaliate against Israel over the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the U.S. military told the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to sail more quickly to the area. Early Thursday, the U.S. military's Central Command said the Lincoln had reached the Mideast's waters, without elaborating.
America also has ordered the USS Georgia-guided missile submarine into the Mideast, while the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier strike group was in the Gulf of Oman.
Additional F-22 fighter jets have flown into the region and the USS Wasp, a large amphibious assault ship carrying F-35 fighter jets, is in the Mediterranean Sea.
A former United States ambassador to Canada is sounding the alarm that a second Donald Trump presidency would cause chaos for Canadians as he urged Americans abroad that their votes could prove crucial in the presidential election.
The cost of a new home in Canada was up 0.1 per cent in July compared to a year earlier, the first annual increase since March 2023, according to Statistics Canada.
Bewildered commuters were turned away from shuttered rail lines on Thursday as an unprecedented railway lockout upset travel plans for more than 30,000 daily riders in some of Canada's largest cities.
Jetstar Flight JQ507 had arrived at Melbourne Airport from Sydney and had parked at a terminal gate when the man left the plane by the right-side exit, officials said.
A Saskatoon man who became a trailblazer for psilocybin-assisted therapy, using a psychedelic drug commonly known as magic mushrooms, has died at age 56.
The Italian coast guard said Thursday the body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch is among those recovered off the coast of Sicily from the wreckage of a superyacht whose builders had called unsinkable.
An avid swimmer insists he did not rescue a man he spotted floating in Vancouver’s English Bay – he just happened to be in the right place at the right time, and offered a helping hand.
Bargaining between workers and the country's two largest railways is set to resume Thursday morning after breaking off shortly before midnight -- a deadline that left workers locked out by Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City in their first-ever simultaneous work stoppage.
The Crown wants at least six current and former security officials to testify behind closed doors in the lawsuit of a Montreal man who was detained in Sudan — a move the man's lawyer calls a serious infringement of the open court principle.
A Kenyan man facing deportation fears his life will be in danger if Canada sends him back in four days.
Life expectancy for British Columbia's First Nations people has dropped by more than six years since 2017, says a report tracking Indigenous health issues.
A mother was left shaken after her 11-year-old's cellphone suddenly caught fire while he was in a movie theatre.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris closes out the Democratic National Convention Thursday night when she accepts her party's historic presidential nomination and seizes one of her few remaining opportunities to appeal to an audience of millions.
A newspaper illustrating the agonizing wait facing families of those onboard the Titanic has been discovered at the back of a wardrobe in England after more than a century.
Police in St Petersburg have detained an Israeli-Canadian racing car driver wanted by the United States for alleged large-scale fraud relating to an illegal online stock trading scheme, the city's court system said on Wednesday evening.
Close allies to Donald Trump are quietly urging independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to endorse the Republican nominee if he withdraws from the campaign for the White House as soon as this week.
Canada's consul general in New York Tom Clark did not influence the government's decision to purchase his new official residence, a senior Global Affairs Canada official told MPs Wednesday.
Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri has deleted a post on X that claimed the affordability crisis has driven parents to traffic their kids.
A U.S. government report expected to stir debate concluded that fluoride in drinking water at twice the recommended limit is linked with lower IQ in children.
Ketamine can be a 'life-saving' treatment for depression but also a major risk to patients with a history of addiction, Canadian psychiatrists say after U.S. authorities charged several people in connection with actor Matthew Perry's overdose death.
More than half of middle and high school students in Ontario say they’re experiencing a significant level of psychological distress, a figure that has doubled over the past decade, new research shows.
Botswana says one of the largest diamonds ever found has been unearthed at one of its mines and will be put on show on Thursday.
An attempt to use an extendable robot to remove a fragment of melted fuel from a wrecked reactor at Japan’s tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was suspended Thursday due to a technical issue.
When a Nova Scotia woman set out on a walk, she ended up discovering something very colourful - a rare 'blue' frog.
Two weeks after organizers scrubbed Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna amid a foiled terror plot, the singer issued her first statement on the cancellation.
'It Ends With Us' actor Brandon Sklenar is addressing the online discourse surrounding the release and promotion of the new movie.
The world learned the degree of Sandler's affection for the Kansas City Chief tight end during a recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,' where the actor and comedian revealed that Kelce will be in the sequel for his hit 'Happy Gilmore' movie.
A Toronto woman who hired a roofing company to inspect her eavestroughs said she couldn't believe her roof was in such terrible condition that it needed repairs that would cost more than $57,000.
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
When Joanie Paquin was walking towards the water the other day, she was preparing to go paddle boarding with her visiting sister. She never expected to pick up a second passenger.
Kite fighting has caused horrific injuries and even deaths, and a bill moving through Brazil's Congress is seeking to prohibit the manufacture, sale and use of the razor-sharp lines nationwide, with violators facing one to three years in prison and a hefty fine.
The winner of Tuesday night's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot bought their ticket in the Timiskaming-Cochrane area of northeastern Ontario, lottery officials say.
Taylor Pendrith has always been able to find his groove as summer winds down. This year, it's made him the top Canadian in the PGA Tour's playoffs.
One of the greatest winning streaks in the history of women’s golf sure has come to end heading into this week’s British Open — the fifth and final major of the year.
Joey Votto was sad to end his comeback bid to play for his hometown Toronto Blue Jays, but the 40-year-old first baseman could not ignore that his game was no longer at a Major League level.
Ottawa police caught a group of eight people in a five-seater vehicle speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit on Greenbank Road in Ottawa's Barrhaven neighbourhood.
Ford Motor is reshuffling its electric vehicle plans, killing its three-row SUV and delaying its next-generation pickup while adding a new pickup and van to its future lineup as it adjusts to slower-than-expected EV growth.
A Toronto family claims a car wash malfunction caused nearly $3,000 worth of damage to their vehicle.
Jacob Wassermann, 24, is heading to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris just a few years after taking up the sport of rowing.
When Joanie Paquin was walking towards the water the other day, she was preparing to go paddle boarding with her visiting sister. She never expected to pick up a second passenger.
A new movie starring Hollywood heavyweights Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence and LaKeith Stanfield began filming in Calgary Monday.
The Twilite Drive-in Theatre has been serving movie lovers for decades.
More than a dozen children who have been diagnosed with chronic illnesses were given an unforgettable experience on the way to Sunday’s BC Lions game.
Decades of durability have been added to one of Canada’s most photographed lighthouses, the Swallowtail Lighthouse on New Brunswick’s Grand Manan Island.
After four open heart surgeries, 10-year-old Samih Angelo Alame is thriving and ready to hit Grade Six running.
The owners of a thrift store on Vancouver's Granville strip are fed up after spending $300,000 to fight off what they describe as escalating crime over the past three years.
A Maple Ridge pharmacist and the store he runs are the subject of "extraordinary actions" by the College of Pharmacists of British Columbia that will take effect Friday.
A Vancouver-area emergency department has now turned away patients for a fifth time, showing how the New Democrats' fumbling of doctor shortages is impacting urban and rural British Columbia alike.
York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.
There will be no GO train service on the Milton line and at Hamilton GO station due to a possible rail strike on Thursday.
The Calgary Fire Department and arson investigators are looking into what started an overnight fire in the southeast community of Riverbend.
Thursday will be a pretty average day – literally – with a mix of sun and cloud and the diurnal temperatures right on par with the seasonal averages.
The Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters responded to a call for a fire in a high-rise building in the 1100 block of Cummings Avenue, near Ogilvie Road, at approximately 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Loblaw is opening a new ultra-discount grocery store in Brockville, Ont. this fall.
Exo is one of many train companies across Canada that have come to a halt in service after 9,300 workers were locked out by Canada's major railways.
The Welcome Hall Mission says it is gearing up to offer 100 extra meals a day to help people living with homelessness who use a hotly contested day centre in the Saint-Henri neighbourhood.
A 35-year-old woman was struck and killed by a cube van while crossing the street in Saint-Sebastien, near Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
Wildfire smoke moved south into the Edmonton region overnight and Air Quality Health Index readings are in the "Moderate Risk" range this morning.
Firefighters were called to a house fire in Edmonton early on Thursday morning.
The new chief for the Halifax Regional Police expects charges to be laid in connection to a high-profile attack on a same-sex couple in the city’s downtown core earlier this summer.
A lottery ticket sold online in New Brunswick is about to make one lucky winner a multi-millionaire.
A 'horrific act of intimate partner violence' is what led to a triple homicide in McCreary, Man. last week according to RCMP.
Winnipeg synagogues were among the Jewish organizations across the country that received bomb threats Wednesday morning.
A Manitoba master gardener is warning Manitobans about accepting free plants as the growing season nears its end and people may be thinning out their flower beds.
Regina city councilors voted down a motion to rename Dewdney Avenue Wednesday night.
An iconic business in Moose Jaw for the last six decades, CanaDay's Apparel Ltd. is shutting its doors and holding a massive auction for all its assets as the owners say running the company has become too expensive.
Regular water service has resumed in Waterloo Region after a large pipe supplying approximately 20 per cent of the region’s drinking water was repaired.
A mother was left shaken after her 11-year-old's cellphone suddenly caught fire while he was in a movie theatre.
Police have identified a suspect in a sexual assault investigation and are warning the public he may be armed and dangerous.
A Saskatoon man who became a trailblazer for psilocybin-assisted therapy, using a psychedelic drug commonly known as magic mushrooms, has died at age 56.
A large fire south of Saskatoon has destroyed multiple buildings, including a home.
Saskatoon’s administration revealed its cost estimate for the proposed downtown arena district — $1.22 billion.
Nearly two dozen volunteer firefighters rushed to the scene of a house fire off Highway 11 in Englehart on Wednesday afternoon.
A former United States ambassador to Canada is sounding the alarm that a second Donald Trump presidency would cause chaos for Canadians as he urged Americans abroad that their votes could prove crucial in the presidential election.
Still open and offering services, the Carepoint Consumption and Treatment Service in London was not included on a list of ten supervised drug consumption sites that the provincial government is closing across Ontario.
An elderly woman says she’s lucky to be alive after surviving a stabbing attack while walking her dog near her east London Ont. home on Monday morning.
Several homes were evacuated in southeast London Wednesday evening for a reported gas leak. Multiple emergency crews were at the scene on Tweedsmuir Avenue near Arcadia Crescent, blocking off a portion of the road.
Garage destroyed by fire Thursday night.
A crow has been found carrying the West Nile Virus in Grey Bruce County.
A young mother who died in a crash in Innisfil in the spring caused the fatal collision, police say.
A Windsor fire investigator is at the scene of a fatal house fire on Bruce Avenue.
Windsor residents are stepping up to combat the ongoing opioid crisis by learning how to use naloxone—a life-saving tool in overdose situations.
The province has announced funding for 72 net new shelter beds in Victoria, as a city taskforce pushes to get people out of homelessness.
Life expectancy for British Columbia's First Nations people has dropped by more than six years since 2017, says a report tracking Indigenous health issues.
As police investigate bomb threats emailed to Jewish institutions across Canada, the premier of B.C. has confirmed "multiple" synagogues within the province were targeted.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
A 41-year-old southern Alberta man has been sentenced to four years after police found more than half a million images and videos of child porn on his computers.
Plenty of people and businesses are taking part in this year's Whoop-Up Days and some local non-profits and organizations are also raising money.
Those taking in the food at this year’s Whoop-Up Days festival can expect to see a few different items on the menu.
Ontario Forest Fires reported there were six new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by early evening Wednesday.
Northern officials say safe consumption services are still needed to keep patients alive and connect them to treatment.
Highway 17 is closed in Thessalon, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday afternoon.
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
Myrle Vokey, an educator who created Newfoundland's famed Screech-in ceremony as a way to give people a sense of belonging, died on Saturday at the age of 85, after a road trip and a night out for his 58th wedding anniversary.
A trial is underway for an RCMP officer accused of assaulting an unruly flight passenger after he was escorted off an international flight that had been diverted to the airport in Stephenville, N.L.
