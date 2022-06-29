French court convicts 20 men in 2015 Paris attacks trial

French court convicts 20 men in 2015 Paris attacks trial

French Prime Minister Jean Castex, Paris' Mayor Anne Hidalgo and President of the French association Life for Paris Arthur Denouveaux, left, take part in a ceremony at "Le Bataclan" concert hall to pay tribute to the victims of the terror attacks of Nov. 13, 2015 in which 130 people were killed, Nov. 13, 2021 in Paris. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP) French Prime Minister Jean Castex, Paris' Mayor Anne Hidalgo and President of the French association Life for Paris Arthur Denouveaux, left, take part in a ceremony at "Le Bataclan" concert hall to pay tribute to the victims of the terror attacks of Nov. 13, 2015 in which 130 people were killed, Nov. 13, 2021 in Paris. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?

Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.

Chalk art remains in downtown Ottawa on Sunday, May 1, 2022, following a protest called "Rolling Thunder." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social