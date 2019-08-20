French couple could face jail time for taking Italian sand
This June 29, 2019 photo made available Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 shows people enjoying the white sand and pristine waters of Chia beach, on the Italian island of Sardinia, Italy. (AP Photo/Karl A.Ritter)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 20, 2019 11:32AM EDT
ROME -- A French couple faces up to six years in jail for taking around 40 kilograms of white sand from a beach on the Italian island of Sardinia.
Italian finance police said Tuesday they discovered the sand from a Chia beach stashed in 14 plastic bottles in the couple's SUV during a check as it boarded a ferry Aug. 15 from Sardinia to France.
The couple told police they didn't know it was against the law to take the island's famed sand, which is protected as a public good. If found guilty, they face one to six years in jail for aggravated theft.
It's not clear when a trial may be held.
Italian finance police say the sand theft was one of the bigger revealed during a recent crackdown.