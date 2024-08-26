World

    • French citizen accused of unlawfully collecting military information in Russia on trial next week

    French citizen Laurent Vinatier talks with his lawyers standing in a cage in a courtroom in Moscow on July 31, 2024. (Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP Photo) French citizen Laurent Vinatier talks with his lawyers standing in a cage in a courtroom in Moscow on July 31, 2024. (Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP Photo)
    Share
    MOSCOW -

    The trial of a French citizen arrested in Russia on charges of unlawfully collecting information on military issues has been scheduled to begin next week, court officials said Monday.

    The first hearing in the trial of Laurent Vinatier has been scheduled for Sept. 3, officials said. If convicted, Vinatier faces up to five years in prison.

    Vinatier was arrested in the Russian capital in June as tensions flared between Moscow and Paris following French President Emmanuel Macron's comments about the possibility of deploying French troops in Ukraine.

    Russian authorities accused Vinatier of failing to register as a "foreign agent" while collecting information about Russia's "military and military-technical activities" that could be used to the detriment of the country's security. According to Russian news agencies, he has admitted guilt.

    Vinatier is an adviser with the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, a Switzerland-based nongovernmental organization. The NGO in June said it was doing "everything possible to assist" him.

    The charges against Vinatier relate to a law that requires anyone collecting information on military issues to register with authorities as a foreign agent.

    Human rights activists have criticized the law and other recent legislation as part of a Kremlin crackdown on independent media and political activists intended to stifle criticism of its actions in Ukraine.

    Arrests on charges of spying and collecting sensitive data have become increasingly frequent in Russia since it sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Harris and Trump squabble over muted mics at upcoming debate

    The campaigns of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are arguing in advance of their high-stakes Sept. 10 debate over whether microphones should be muted except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News