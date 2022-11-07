French cardinal says he abused 14-year-old girl 35 years ago

Archbishop of Bordeaux, France, Cardinal Jean-Pierre Bernard Ricard blesses his titular church - Sant' Agostino - during a ceremony to officially take possession of his church, in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File) Archbishop of Bordeaux, France, Cardinal Jean-Pierre Bernard Ricard blesses his titular church - Sant' Agostino - during a ceremony to officially take possession of his church, in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social