

Nicole Bogart, CTVNews.ca





As tensions between police and pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong continue to rise, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says it’s crucial that urgent steps be taken to de-escalate the situation and reduce any further violence.

In a joint statement with the European Union, Freeland said fundamental freedoms, including the right of peaceful assembly, must continue to be upheld.

“For the last two months, large numbers of citizens have been exercising their fundamental right of assembly. However, there has recently been a rising number of unacceptable violent incidents, with risks of further violence and instability,” read the statement released Saturday.

“It is crucial that restraint be exercised, violence rejected and urgent steps taken to de-escalate the situation.”

The statement noted that inclusive dialogue involving all stakeholders is essential to de-escalating the ongoing protests.

“Fundamental freedoms, including the right of peaceful assembly, and Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy under the ‘one country, two systems’ principle, are enshrined in the Basic Law and in international agreements and must continue to be upheld,” read the statement.

Earlier this week, Freeland was pressed on whether China labelling protesters as "terrorists" was, in her view, concerning.

"You will never go wrong, as a government, when you listen carefully to the concerns of your people," Freeland said during a press conference in Torontoearlier this week.

"It can be tempting to label those concerns not an expression of a genuine desire of people, but to label it as something else – I think that when it comes to how we try to practise politics in Canada, it's a mistake to do that."

- With files from Rachel Gilmore