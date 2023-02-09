Free tickets to King Charles III's coronation concert will be distributed by ballot

The allocation of tickets to King Charles III's coronation concert would be decided on the geographical spread of the U.K. population rather than on a first-come-first-serve basis. (Victoria Jones/Pool/Reuters/CNN) The allocation of tickets to King Charles III's coronation concert would be decided on the geographical spread of the U.K. population rather than on a first-come-first-serve basis. (Victoria Jones/Pool/Reuters/CNN)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social