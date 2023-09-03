Francis opens clinic on 1st papal visit to Mongolia. He says it's about charity not conversion

Pope Francis leaves after presiding over a mass at the Steppe Arena in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte) Pope Francis leaves after presiding over a mass at the Steppe Arena in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social