France winds up election campaign of fear and loathing
French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen made final appeals on Friday to undecided voters weighing fears of what a Le Pen presidency could bring against their anger at Macron's record.
According to the latest surveys for Sunday's run-off, fear may win the day over loathing: Macron the centrist, pro-European incumbent leads his anti-immigration, eurosceptic challenger by between 10-14 points, well outside margins of error.
But the fact that nearly three in 10 voters say they will not vote or have not made up their minds means a surprise Le Pen win similar to events such as Brexit and the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president cannot entirely be ruled out.
In recent days, Macron has toned down his often abrasive style with acknowledgments that his attempts at economic and social reform had left many French angry and dissatisfied.
"She (Le Pen) has managed to draw on some of what we did not manage to do, on some of the things I did not manage to do to pacify some of the anger," Macron told France Inter radio on Friday, citing the concerns of low- and middle-income voters about law and order or hits to their livelihoods.
Four separate surveys published on Thursday and Friday showed Macron's score nonetheless either stable or slightly rising to reach between 55.5 per cent and 57.5 per cent.
But they also put turnout at between 72 per cent and 74 per cent, which would be the lowest for a presidential run-off since 1969.
In the central city of Auxerre, some voters were rallying, albeit without enthusiasm, to Macron.
"Our democratic and institutional system is on its last legs. No candidate can tackle the real problems," retired telecoms worker and Macron supporter Marc Venner told Reuters in the town square. "We are a de-industrialized country, a country in decline."
Ghislaine Madalie, a hairdresser with family roots in Morocco, said she would switch to Macron on Sunday after voting for the far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon in the first round. But she said some of her clients would vote Le Pen as an anti-Macron protest.
"I find that disastrous because she is racist," said Madalie, 36. "I am anxious, for me and for my children. I don’t understand this harassment (of Muslims), I don’t understand what she has against veiled women."
BOTTOM OF THE PILE
Le Pen, whose policies include a ban on Muslim headscarves in public, giving French nationals priority on jobs and benefits, and limiting Europe's rules on cross-border travel, says Macron embodies an elitism that has failed ordinary people.
That resonates for many on the streets of the former industrial north of France, a region which includes many Le Pen strongholds and where she has chosen to conclude her campaign.
"The working class like us is always at the bottom of the pile," long-standing Le Pen voter Marcel Bail, 65, told Reuters at a motorway service station in the town of Roye, where Le Pen had lunch on Thursday with truck drivers.
It was the same message on Friday among supporters who turned out to see her in the coastal town of Etaples.
"I have 1,300 euros a month, after rent, heating and petrol that's 400 euros," said gardener Pascal Blondel, 52. "Since Macron got in, we don't eat lunch... Everything costs more."
Despite a welfare system more generous than most of the world, massive support for French households during the pandemic and fuel bill caps to offset rising energy prices, the cost of living emerged as the top campaign issue of the election.
Even if data shows that all but the poorest 5 per cent of households are better off than five years ago, analysts say the fact that purchasing power has stagnated over a decade may have left an entrenched feeling that people cannot get ahead.
This has combined with Macron's sometimes high-handed leadership style and a perception among many left-leaning voters that he quickly shifted to economically liberal policies soon after being elected, alienating a whole section of the public.
"He does not like the French," Le Pen told Europe 1 radio on Friday, accusing him of disdain towards her and voters in Wednesday's TV debate and saying he lacked the straightforward common sense she had as a mother of three.
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Ingrid Melander and Elizabeth Pineau; editing by Mark John, Tomasz Janowski and Toby Chopra)
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Russian troops use rape as 'instrument of war' in Ukraine, rights groups say
Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have been sexually abusing women, children and men since the invasion began.
Portuguese prosecutors say man named formal suspect in McCann case
Portuguese prosecutors said on Thursday a man had been formally identified as a suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann 15 years ago.
Russia's victory in Mariupol a turning point for war in Ukraine, experts say
With Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming victory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, experts say the battle marks a critical turning point in Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Police across Canada investigate crimes against Ukrainians, supporters
Police across Canada are investigating alleged acts of vandalism, theft and even arson against Ukrainian Canadians or those showing their support amid Russia's invasion of the neighbouring country.
On Earth Day, climate activists rally against fossil fuels
Climate change campaigners kicked off a wave of protests for Earth Day on Friday, pushing demands such as an immediate halt to European imports of Russian oil and gas and an end to building fossil fuel infrastructure.
Canadian non-profit offering support, healing for conversion therapy survivors
While conversion therapy is now banned in Canada, a Canadian non-profit is working to help support and offer healing for survivors of the practice.
Jagmeet Singh calls NDP-Liberal pact 'Anhad Accord' after his daughter
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has revealed that his party calls the pact he made with Justin Trudeau's Liberals the 'Anhad Accord' after his baby daughter.
5 notable things from Johnny Depp's lawsuit against Amber Heard
Testimony continues in Johnny Depp's lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, drawing in media attention and speculation about what happened during their brief but tumultuous marriage. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of notable things that have happened so far.
Canada
-
7 youths charged in deadly attack of Edmonton high school student
Seven youths in Edmonton have been arrested and are facing charges in the stabbing death of 16-year-old Karanveer Sahota.
-
Dogs, dive team join search for Saskatchewan boy missing since Tuesday
Police dogs and an underwater search team joined the ongoing hunt Thursday for a five-year-old boy in northern Saskatchewan who hasn't been seen in three days.
-
Canadian non-profit offering support, healing for conversion therapy survivors
While conversion therapy is now banned in Canada, a Canadian non-profit is working to help support and offer healing for survivors of the practice.
-
Police across Canada investigate crimes against Ukrainians, supporters
Police across Canada are investigating alleged acts of vandalism, theft and even arson against Ukrainian Canadians or those showing their support amid Russia's invasion of the neighbouring country.
-
Hudson's Bay building to become housing units for Manitoba First Nations
The department store is nearly a century old, sitting two years empty and abandoned. But now, Winnipeg’s Hudson’s Bay building will find new life as Manitoba First Nations become the new owners.
-
Brit stuck in Canada over PR card kerfuffle desperate to see father with terminal illness
Shana Olie says she never thought she'd be stuck in Canada, unable to see her gravely ill father in the U.K. -- not because of the pandemic, but due to administrative delays at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
World
-
Ukraine updates: Pentagon says resistance active in Mariupol
What's happening in Ukraine on Friday: Pentagon press secretary John Kirby says assessments show Ukrainian troops are still contesting the southern city of Mariupol despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's claim of victory in the battle for the city in Ukraine's industrial heartland, home to coal mines, metal plants and heavy-equipment factories.
-
Israeli police storm Jerusalem holy site after rock-throwing
Israeli police in full riot gear stormed a sensitive Jerusalem holy site sacred to Jews and Muslims on Friday after Palestinian youths hurled stones at a gate where they were stationed.
-
Possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in east
Mounds of dirt seen in satellite imagery that Ukrainian officials say indicate new mass graves highlighted the savagery of a war that showed no signs of abating Friday, as Russia pounded targets in eastern Ukraine in a new offensive to take the country's industrial heartland.
-
France winds up election campaign of fear and loathing
French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen made final appeals on Friday to undecided voters weighing fears of what a Le Pen presidency could bring against their anger at Macron's record.
-
Hearing to be held in Marjorie Taylor Greene reelection eligibility challenge
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is expected to appear at a hearing Friday in Atlanta in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn't be allowed to seek reelection because she helped facilitate the attack on the U.S. Capitol that disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.
-
Report: Hunger kills hundreds of kids in Ethiopia's Tigray
At least 1,900 children under 5 have died from malnutrition in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region in the past year, according to a study conducted by regional health officials and seen by The Associated Press.
Politics
-
Jagmeet Singh calls NDP-Liberal pact 'Anhad Accord' after his daughter
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has revealed that his party calls the pact he made with Justin Trudeau's Liberals the 'Anhad Accord' after his baby daughter.
-
New 'Centre Ice' groups hopes to be 'voice' for moderate Conservatives: co-founder
A new advocacy group dubbed 'Centre Ice' hopes to be the voice of moderate Conservative Party of Canada members as the race for a new leader unfolds, says its co-founder.
-
Russia sanctions 61 more Canadians, including top Trudeau staffers, premiers, mayors and journalists
Russia has issued a fresh round of sanctions, targeting 61 Canadians including premiers, mayors, journalists, military officials and top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Health
-
Higher-paid agency nurses could pose 'dangerous challenge' to health system: union
A nursing union boss wants Canada's auditor general to find out how many privately contracted nurses are working for health authorities across the country, doing the same work as staff counterparts while being paid far more.
-
U.K. patient had COVID-19 for 505 days straight, study shows
A U.K. patient with a severely weakened immune system had COVID-19 for almost a year and a half, scientists reported, underscoring the importance of protecting vulnerable people from the coronavirus.
-
U.S. warns doctors to look for hepatitis in children as probe widens
U.S. health officials have sent out a nationwide alert warning doctors to be on the lookout for symptoms of pediatric hepatitis, possibly linked with a cold virus, as part of a wider probe into unexplained cases of severe liver inflammation in young children.
Sci-Tech
-
Pterosaurs were covered with colourful feathers, study says
Pterosaurs ruled the skies during the age of the dinosaurs. Not only did these flying reptiles have feathers, but they could actually control the colour of those feathers on a cellular level to create multicolour plumage in a way similar to modern birds, new research has revealed.
-
Obama pressures Big Tech on disinformation in Silicon Valley speech
Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday called on tech companies to provide greater transparency about the way they promote content and for stricter regulation of the industry to combat what he called the 'disinformation problem.'
-
Jupiter's moon Europa may have a habitable ice shell
On Jupiter's moon Europa, a saltwater ocean exists deep beneath a thick ice shell. Now, a surprising connection between the ice shell and the Greenland ice sheet on Earth has provided new insight: Europa's ocean may be habitable, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
Mattea Roach wins 13th straight 'Jeopardy!' match; winnings hit US$286K
Nova Scotia’s Mattea Roach won her 13th consecutive match on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday night, taking in more than US$14,700.
-
Movie reviews: 'The Northman' is a bloody and ferocious revenge epic
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'The Northman,' 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,' 'The Bad Guys' and 'The Automat.'
-
Amber Heard's lawyer focuses on Depp's texts: 'Let's burn Amber'
Attorneys for actor Amber Heard sought to undermine Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit against her Thursday by spending hours in court focused on the actor's drinking, drug use and texts he sent to friends -- including one about wanting to kill and defile his then-wife.
Business
-
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.
-
CEO says Flair has resolved foreign ownership issue -- mostly -- amid regulatory probe
Amid an ongoing regulatory probe of Flair Airlines, CEO Stephen Jones says the budget carrier has rejigged its governance structure to align with Canadian ownership rules -- but that its 'significant' debt to an American investor remains a concern.
-
Elon Musk's The Boring Company now valued at nearly US$5.7 billion
The Boring Company, Elon Musk's bid to beat traffic by putting Teslas in tunnels, has raised US$675 million, which it plans to use to build more of its Loop projects.
Lifestyle
-
'Amazing': Cannabis sales in New Jersey bring excited buyers
The start of the recreational marijuana market in New Jersey comes a week after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced that state regulators had cleared the way for recreational sales at seven 'alternative treatment centres' that had already offered medical cannabis. The seven centres operate 13 facilities across the state.
-
Florida bride and caterer charged with lacing wedding food with cannabis
A Florida bride and her wedding caterer have been arrested and accused of lacing wedding food, including lasagna, with marijuana and causing several guests to become sick, according to their arrest warrant affidavits.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Video shows Mike Tyson punching airline passenger
Authorities were investigating Thursday after former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson was recorded on video punching a fellow passenger on board a plane at San Francisco International Airport.
-
Russian swimmer Rylov banned for appearing at Putin rally
Russian Olympic gold medalist swimmer Evgeny Rylov has been banned from the sport for nine months for appearing at a rally in support of President Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Autos
-
Uber Canada to drop mask mandate for drivers and passengers
Uber Canada will no longer require its drivers and passengers to wear masks while using their service as of April 22.
-
Ford recalls more than 650K trucks; windshield wipers can fail
Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the windshield wipers can break and fail.
-
Tesla record profit blows away estimates
Tesla has posted record profits once again, overcoming supply chain issues that have dogged the broader auto industry to blow away Wall Street's forecast for the company for the first quarter of 2022.