France to introduce 90-euro fines for sexist catcalls
An activist is seen holding a banner reading: 'For him impunity, for her a life sentence' during a protest in Paris on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 10:21AM EST
PARIS -- French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb says the government is introducing a CAD$144 fine for street harassment and sexist comments.
Collomb said in a speech Monday the measure will be imposed in coming months, though he did not say how it would be enforced.
The announcement follows a recent report from a group of French lawmakers proposing a fine for "comments, behaviour or pressure of a sexist or sexual character" that are degrading, humiliating, intimidating, hostile or offensive.
President Emmanuel Macron's government is preparing a sweeping new law targeting sexual violence and harassment, to be presented in coming weeks.