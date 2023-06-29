France to deploy 40,000 police to quell violence that followed deadly police shooting

The mother of killed 17-year-old Nahel, at left on truck, gestures during a march for Nahel, Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Nanterre, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) The mother of killed 17-year-old Nahel, at left on truck, gestures during a march for Nahel, Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Nanterre, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social