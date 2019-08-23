France's Macron, soccer stars unite against Amazon fires
The Associated Press
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 6:51AM EDT
PARIS - Rarely have French President Emmanuel Macron and superstar soccer players including Cristiano Ronaldo been on the same page, but when it comes to the fires that are devastating the Amazon, they're uniting in sounding the alarm.
Five-time world player of the year Ronaldo beat Macron to the punch with his tweet urging action on the Amazon that, by Friday morning, had already racked up more than a quarter-million likes.
Ronaldo tweeted “the Amazon Rainforest produces more than 20% of the world's oxygen and it's been burning for the past 3 weeks. It's our responsibility to help to save our planet.”
Macron's tweet later was similarly urgent, saying “Our house is burning. Literally.” Macron put the Amazon fires on the agenda for the G-7 summit of world leaders that France is hosting this weekend.
