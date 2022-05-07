France's Macron inaugurated for second five-year term
President Emmanuel Macron was inaugurated for a second term on Saturday, vowing to first take action to avoid any further escalation of Russia's war in Ukraine before going on to focus on promoting France and Europe on the world stage.
Macron was reelected for five years on April 24 in a runoff that saw him beat out far-right rival Marine Le Pen.
"The time ahead will be that of resolute action for France and for Europe," Macron said. He promised to "first take action to avoid any escalation following Russia's aggression in Ukraine."
Macron vowed to "take action relentlessly with a goal, which is to be a more independent nation, to live better and to build our own French and European responses to the century's challenges."
Macron also promised to find a "fair method" to govern the country and ease social tensions by making the government and parliament work together with unions, associations and other people from the political, economic, social and cultural world.
For a president at ease speaking for hours on end, Macron's speech was surprisingly short -- and handwritten. But afterwards, he took his time to shake hands, exchange cheek kisses and chat individually with scores of guests.
While he presided over strict lockdowns and coronavirus vaccine mandates as the pandemic swept through France, most restrictions have now been lifted and there was no sign of masks or social distancing at the inauguration.
The event seemed unusually child-friendly for French presidential ceremonies, with several dignitaries bringing their children -- and at least two in baby strollers. Macron, 44, has no children of his own but has step-children and grandchildren, some of whom were there.
About 500 guests were invited to the ceremony. They came primarily from the world of politics, though also included actors, health care workers, military officers and former Presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy. Most of those who received a coveted invite to the event were white men in suits, despite a growing push for diversity in French politics.
At his arrival in the reception hall of the Elysee, Macron winked at his wife, Brigitte Macron.
The president of the Constitutional Council read out the results of the election and Macron was given the necklace of Grand Master of the Legion of Honour, France's highest distinction, before making his speech.
He then went to the gardens of the Elysee palace and listened to 21 cannon shots being fired from the Invalides plaza to mark the event, in line with tradition.
Macron also reviewed the military. Troops present at the ceremony included part of the crew of the Monge, the French navy's second-biggest ship that is key to France's nuclear deterrent. It was notably used for the tests of France's nuclear-capable submarine-launched M51 missiles.
The symbol can be seen as a show of force at times when France is deeply involved in efforts to stop Russia's war against Ukraine, including via sending truck-mounted cannons and other heavy weapons.
Macron's second term will formally start on May 14.
------
Angela Charlton contributed to this story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's immigration backlog exceeds 2 million as long wait times, poor communication leave immigrants in limbo
Canada continues to be one of the top destinations for immigrants around the world. But a CTVNews.ca analysis found backlogs, processing times and lack of communication are causing mounting frustrations among those seeking their Canadian dream.
'You've got to unite the party': Kenney reminds Conservative leadership hopefuls after tense debate
In reflecting on the jabs traded at the first unofficial Conservative leadership debate, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says it's important for all candidates to remember their job of unifying the party.
Rescuers look for victims at Cuba hotel after blast kills 22
Rescuers in Cuba's capital searched through the night to find survivors of an explosion that killed at least 22 people and injured dozens at a luxury hotel that once hosted dignitaries and celebrities, including Beyonce and Jay-Z.
Ukraine braces for escalated attacks ahead of Russia's V-Day
Ukrainian troops solidified their positions around the nation's second-largest city Saturday as Russian forces delivered more punishing attacks on an embattled steelworks in a bid to complete their conquest of the southern port of Mariupol in time for Victory Day celebrations.
Mattea Roach’s 'Jeopardy!' streak comes to an end after losing by $1
“Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach’s 23-game win streak came to an end Friday night.
Abortion is legal in Canada. But is it accessible?
There is a renewed conversation about abortion accessibility and rights for women in Canada after a leaked draft showed that Supreme Court justices are preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion rights in the United States. However, decriminalization of abortion has not ensured abortion equity or necessarily improved access, experts say.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Ukrainians get patriotic tattoos as Russia targets civilians
Ukrainians are marking their patriotism with new tattoos as more evidence emerges of how Russian forces have targeted civilians.
Public health agency trying to find out how many Canadians struggling with long COVID
Federal agencies are trying to get a handle on how many Canadians may be suffering from long COVID as researchers learn more about the mysterious after-effects of the virus.
Fatal crash leads to questions: Why were 2 men wanted in murder plots on the same plane?
A plane crash in Ontario that killed an alleged hit man also claimed the life of a man believed to be linked to a separate murder plot.
Canada
-
Fatal crash leads to questions: Why were 2 men wanted in murder plots on the same plane?
A plane crash in Ontario that killed an alleged hit man also claimed the life of a man believed to be linked to a separate murder plot.
-
'Lack of respect': Indigenous leaders slam Legault for criticizing governor general's French
Indigenous leaders are accusing the premier of Quebec of "belittling" Canada's first Inuk governor general by publicly attacking her French-language skills after the two met on Wednesday.
-
Canada's immigration backlog exceeds 2 million as long wait times, poor communication leave immigrants in limbo
Canada continues to be one of the top destinations for immigrants around the world. But a CTVNews.ca analysis found backlogs, processing times and lack of communication are causing mounting frustrations among those seeking their Canadian dream.
-
Defence document filed: Manitoba Metis Federation says lawsuit allegations 'baseless'
The Manitoba Metis Federation and its president are denying allegations of financial irregularities and questionable contracts made in a lawsuit filed by the Metis National Council.
-
Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
-
Canadian farmers battle avian flu as bird death toll hits 1.7M
Alberta has been hit hard by the avian flu, with 900,000 birds dead and 23 farms affected.
World
-
South Korea: North Korea test-fired missile from submarine
North Korea flight-tested a ballistic missile that was likely fired from a submarine on Saturday, South Korea's military said, continuing a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations that may culminate with a nuclear test in the coming weeks or months.
-
Rescuers look for victims at Cuba hotel after blast kills 22
Rescuers in Cuba's capital searched through the night to find survivors of an explosion that killed at least 22 people and injured dozens at a luxury hotel that once hosted dignitaries and celebrities, including Beyonce and Jay-Z.
-
France's Macron inaugurated for second five-year term
President Emmanuel Macron was inaugurated for a second term on Saturday, vowing to first take action to avoid any further escalation of Russia's war in Ukraine before going on to focus on promoting France and Europe on the world stage.
-
Ukraine braces for escalated attacks ahead of Russia's V-Day
Ukrainian troops solidified their positions around the nation's second-largest city Saturday as Russian forces delivered more punishing attacks on an embattled steelworks in a bid to complete their conquest of the southern port of Mariupol in time for Victory Day celebrations.
-
Afghanistan's Taliban order women to cover up head to toe
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Saturday ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public, a sharp hard-line pivot that confirmed the worst fears of rights activists and was bound to further complicate Taliban dealings with an already distrustful international community.
-
What we know about the officer who ran off with an Alabama inmate
As the hunt for former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and inmate Casey White enters its seventh day, questions about White continue to arise. Here is what we know about her.
Politics
-
'You've got to unite the party': Kenney reminds Conservative leadership hopefuls after tense debate
In reflecting on the jabs traded at the first unofficial Conservative leadership debate, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says it's important for all candidates to remember their job of unifying the party.
-
Conservative leadership candidates spar over COVID mandates, trucker convoy, Huawei
Longtime Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest, Quebec's former premier, took turns attacking one another's political records Thursday in the first unofficial debate in the Tory leadership race.
-
Canada to investigate sexual violence against women in Ukraine as war crimes
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will help investigate sexual violence by Russian troops against women and girls in Ukraine.
Health
-
Taking ibuprofen with common high blood pressure meds can injure kidneys: study
Taking ibuprofen with a pair of common high blood pressure medications can lead to kidney damage, according to a new study.
-
Abortion is legal in Canada. But is it accessible?
There is a renewed conversation about abortion accessibility and rights for women in Canada after a leaked draft showed that Supreme Court justices are preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion rights in the United States. However, decriminalization of abortion has not ensured abortion equity or necessarily improved access, experts say.
-
Virus found in pig heart used in human transplant
Researchers trying to learn what killed the first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig have discovered the organ harboured an animal virus but cannot yet say if it played any role in the man's death.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. sanctions North Korean cryptocurrency mixing firm
The U.S. announced Friday it is sanctioning North Korean digital currency mixing firm Blender.io, which the country allegedly uses to launder stolen virtual currency and support cyber crimes.
-
Britain pushes tough tech rules under new digital watchdog
Big tech companies like Google and Facebook would have to comply with tough British rules under a new digital watchdog aimed at giving consumers more choice online -- or face the threat of big fines.
-
Canadians' trips to liquor stores, pharmacies tracked via phones during pandemic
Canadians' movements, including trips to the liquor store and pharmacy, were closely tracked via their mobile phones without their knowledge during the COVID-19 pandemic, a report sent to a parliamentary committee shows.
Entertainment
-
In the heart of Hollywood, an un-Hollywood celebration of Norm Macdonald
Eight months after the death of Canadian comic Norm Macdonald, hundreds of family, friends and comedians gathered to celebrate his life. His sister-in-law, CTV News’ Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, shared a look into the memorial with CTVNews.ca.
-
Mattea Roach’s 'Jeopardy!' streak comes to an end after losing by $1
“Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach’s 23-game win streak came to an end Friday night.
-
Movie reviews: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is more than just interdimensional shenanigans
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' 'Peace by Chocolate,' 'Operation Mincemeat' and 'Memory.'
Business
-
Wall Street swings sharply amid worries about rates, economy
Stocks are falling on Friday, but they're swinging sharply as Wall Street struggles with how to interpret a strong U.S. jobs report amid worries the Federal Reserve may cause a recession in its drive to halt inflation.
-
Canada's jobless rate fell in April to another record low
Statistics Canada says the jobless rate fell in April to another record low as employment was little changed for the month with a gain of 15,300 jobs.
-
Two-thirds of small business owners close to burnout, despite pandemic restrictions easing
After more than two years of rolling COVID-19 lockdowns, capacity restrictions, and supply chain disruptions, half of small business owners report difficulty coping with mental health challenges.
Lifestyle
-
Royals share photos in honour of Archie's 3rd birthday
Members of the Royal Family are sending birthday wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie, who turned three on Friday.
-
Appeals court upholds limit on California's foie gras ban
Californians can buy foie gras produced out of state despite California's ban on the delicacy, a federal appeals court ruled Friday.
-
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
Sports
-
Chelsea being sold for US$3B to LA Dodgers owners, investors
Chelsea will be sold to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, ending 19 years of ownership and lavish investment by Roman Abramovich until the Russian oligarch was sanctioned and forced to offload the Premier League club over the war in Ukraine.
-
Moncton and Halifax to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
It's official. New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have been selected to host the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.
-
Asian Games in China postponed because of spread of COVID-19
Less than three months after Beijing hosted the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the Olympic Council of Asia said Friday that this year's Asian Games in China are being postponed because of concerns about the spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country.
Autos
-
Gas-price record broken again in Metro Vancouver
Gas prices reached yet another all-time high in Metro Vancouver Friday, rising to 216.9 cents per litre.
-
Grosjean borrows from 'Days of Thunder' in response to Rahal
Romain Grosjean used a line from the movie 'Days of Thunder' to shrug off criticism from Graham Rahal following late contact between the two in last week's IndyCar race.
-
McLaren takes Miami in bid to become North America's team
Bruce McLaren was a Kiwi, born and raised in New Zealand. His eponymous Formula One team and high-technology supercar company are based in England. And yet McLaren very much wants to be North America's official team.