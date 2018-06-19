France's Macron admonishes teenager: Call me 'monsieur'
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with teenagers, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (Emmanuel Macron / Twitter)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018 7:57AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 19, 2018 9:38AM EDT
PARIS -- A video of French President Emmanuel Macron admonishing a teenager who called him by a nickname went viral on social media Tuesday.
The video shows Macron shaking hands in a crowd, when the teenager -- using a diminutive for Macron's first name -- asks him: "How's it going, Manu?"
Macron stops and responds: "Call me 'Mr. President of the Republic,' or 'monsieur."'
He then adds: "The day you want to start a revolution, get a degree and learn to feed yourself, OK? You can start lecturing others then."
The exchange occurred Monday at a ceremony commemorating Charles De Gaulle's historic appeal for armed resistance against Nazi tyranny.
Macron tweeted a video of the discussion, prompting a flood of comments Tuesday. Some applauded the French leader's demand for respect, while others criticized what they saw as his arrogance.
Le respect, c’est le minimum dans la République – surtout un 18 juin, surtout en présence des compagnons de la Libération. Mais cela n’empêche pas d’avoir une conversation détendue – regardez jusqu’au bout. pic.twitter.com/CWtPDAALhK— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 18, 2018