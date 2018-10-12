France's Le Pen meets Bannon, changes mind on offer to help
National Front party leader Marine Le Pen, right, and former White House strategist Steve Bannon in Lille, France, on March 10, 2018. (AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, October 12, 2018 9:16AM EDT
PARIS -- Marine Le Pen, the French far-right leader, has met with former White House strategist Steve Bannon and signalled her interest in his project to help European populist parties -- just days after rejecting assistance from the American.
Le Pen's companion, French lawmaker Louis Aliot, said on BFMTV station on Friday that she met with Bannon a day earlier in Paris. Aliot said Bannon wants to provide "technical means" for nationalist parties ahead of next year's European elections.
He added that Bannon made clear he "doesn't want to play a (political) role."
Le Pen said on Monday while in Rome that it was only European nations who would "shape the political forces ... to save Europe" -- not an American.
