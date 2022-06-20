France reshaped: Election emboldens Le Pen, undercuts Macron
France reshaped: Election emboldens Le Pen, undercuts Macron
France faced an ecstatic Marine Le Pen on Monday after her party's far-right candidates sent shockwaves through the political establishment and helped deny President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance a majority in parliament.
The surprising breakthrough for the far right -- alongside a surge in support for hard-left candidates -- undercuts Macron's leadership, threatens his plans to raise the country's retirement age and cut taxes, and reshapes France's political landscape.
Le Pen's National Rally party didn't win the two-round parliamentary election that ended Sunday. But it secured more than 10 times the seats it won five years ago.
It's an outcome she's long dreamed of, the result of more than a decade of grassroots work to woo disillusioned working class voters and scrub her party of its racist, antisemitic image so that it's seen as a party like any other. One, she hopes, that could rule France one day.
It was only in April that Le Pen lost the presidential election to Macron. But now it was her turn to gloat, since she knows she can use the seats in the National Assembly to thwart Macron's domestic agenda and even trigger a no-confidence vote.
Beaming with pride, she called the outcome a "historic victory" and a "seismic event" in French politics. Antiracism groups quickly sounded the alarm over her anti-immigration, anti-Muslim agenda.
Le Pen's National Rally got 89 seats in the 577-member parliament, up from a previous total of eight. On the other side of the political spectrum, the leftist Nupes coalition, led by hard-liner Jean-Luc Melenchon, won 131 seats to become the main opposition force.
Macron's alliance Together! won 245 seats -- but fell 44 seats short of a majority in the National Assembly, France's most powerful house of parliament.
The strong support for political extremes reflects a frustration with Macron's leadership that first erupted in 2018 with the yellow vest movement against perceived economic injustice, and has periodically resurfaced among those who see him as too pro-business, arrogant or tone-deaf to everyday concerns.
The strong performance of both Le Pen's National Rally and Melenchon's coalition -- composed of his hard-left France Unbowed party as well as the Socialists, Greens and Communists -- will make it harder for Macron to implement the agenda he was reelected on in May, including tax cuts and raising France's retirement age from 62 to 65.
"Macron is a minority president now," a beaming Le Pen declared Monday in Henin-Beaumont, her stronghold in northern France. "His retirement reform plan is buried."
She said the National Rally will seek to chair the parliament's powerful finance committee.
The National Rally, previously known as the National Front, has been a political force in France for decades. But the two-round voting system had until now prevented it from achieving big scores in parliamentary elections.
Political analyst Brice Teinturier, deputy director-general of Ipsos polling institute, said on France Inter radio that Sunday's result "means that the National Rally is `institutionalizing' itself."
Le Pen lost to Macron in April with 41.5% of the votes against 58.5% -- her highest-ever level of support in her three attempts to become France's leader.
Since taking over the party in 2011, Le Pen has worked to remove the stigma attached to the National Front under the leadership of her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, convicted repeatedly of racism and antisemitism. By softening some of her views and rhetoric, she sought to make the party move from a protest movement to an opposition force perceived as being able to govern. She even changed the party's name, which critics call a ruse to gloss over its dark past.
Le Pen's National Rally now has a sufficient number of legislators to constitute a formal group at the National Assembly and request seats in parliamentary committees, including those focusing on defence and foreign policy.
In addition, the National Rally party now has enough seats -- more than 58 -- to trigger a censure motion against the government that can lead to a no-confidence vote.
The new Assembly will start working next week.
Meanwhile, France is heading toward a government reshuffle. Three ministers -- out of 15 who were running -- have lost the election and will need to resign under rules set by Macron.
The president could also use the reshuffle to offer some jobs in the government to new potential allies.
Macron himself hasn't commented on the election results yet.
His government will still have the ability to rule, but only by bargaining with legislators. The centrists could try to negotiate on a case-by-case basis with lawmakers from the centre-left and from the conservative party, with the goal of preventing opposition lawmakers from being numerous enough to reject the proposed measures.
The government could also occasionally use a special measure provided by the French Constitution to adopt a law without a vote.
Macron's diplomatic policies aren't expected to be affected in an immediate future, including France's strong support for Ukraine. In line with the French Constitution, Macron keeps substantial powers over foreign policy, European affairs and defence no matter what difficulties his alliance may face in parliament.
Teinturier, the political analyst, said the new composition of the National Assembly echoes "the desire of the French people to rebalance" the results of the presidential election.
"There was clearly the will to not give all the powers and a straight majority to Emmanuel Macron and to impose on him some constraints, some kind of placement under supervision," he said.
------
Surk reported from Nice. Alexander Turnbull and Catherine Gaschka in Paris contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada investing $4.9 billion to modernize North American defences
Defence Minister Anita Anand promised billions in new spending over the next 20 years to modernize North America's aging defensive systems in an announcement on Monday that was big on spectacle, but lacking several important details.
House of Commons hybrid sittings poised to continue for another year under Liberal motion
The Liberals are pushing to see the hybrid House of Commons sitting model continue for up to a year despite what appears to be an improving public health situation, and amid concerns about accountability and the impact on parliamentary interpreters.
Videos of RCMP officers killing Nova Scotia mass shooter released
Videos of Nova Scotia RCMP officers fatally shooting the perpetrator of one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history have been released to the public.
Manitoba heat wave breaks temperature record set in 1888
A record-high temperature set in Winnipeg in 1888 was among 21 previous records that were broken Sunday across the province.
Blood-sucking sea lampreys threaten Great Lakes ecosystem
Continuing its decades-long battle against an invasive species that has already destroyed a fishery industry worth billions, the bi-national Great Lakes Fishery Commission is raising awareness about the blood-sucking sea lamprey.
MPs may get panic buttons to boost security, after minister says he got death threats
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says he is looking into giving MPs panic buttons to increase their personal security.
Most refugees unable to adequately feed, house children: World Vision
Life in nearly a dozen countries has deteriorated so much over the last two years that a large majority of refugees and those displaced within those nations cannot house or feed themselves or their children, a new report from aid agency World Vision has found.
Freeland, Yellen to discuss Ukraine, inflation in Toronto visit
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in Toronto on Monday where they will discuss the Ukraine war and joint efforts to deal with the food and fuel price inflation it is causing.
Federal Court approves class-action on behalf of off-reserve Indigenous children
The Federal Court of Canada has certified a class-action lawsuit against the federal government on behalf of off-reserve Indigenous children who were taken from their families and placed in non-Indigenous care.
Canada
-
Former PQ leader Andre Boisclair pleads guilty to sexual assault charges
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges Monday at the Montreal courthouse.
-
Saskatoon Lighthouse director used shelter funds for personal loans
An independent investigation has revealed an 'overarching culture' of mixing personal financial interests with those of one of Saskatoon's most high-profile non-profits.
-
Appeal hearing underway for B.C. father convicted of murdering daughters
An appeal hearing is underway for an Oak Bay, B.C., father who is seeking to overturn his convictions for the murders of his two young daughters on Christmas Day in 2017.
-
'World lost a good person': Parents warn of global sextortion targeting teens
Derek Lints and his wife, Jill, say they are dealing with unimaginable tragedy. Their son, Daniel, whom most people called Danny, was the victim of a growing global sextortion scheme that is largely targeting teenage boys.
-
Videos of RCMP officers killing Nova Scotia mass shooter released
Videos of Nova Scotia RCMP officers fatally shooting the perpetrator of one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history have been released to the public.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford's new cabinet to be sworn in Friday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet will be sworn in on Friday, as he gets set to name an executive council out of his new and larger Progressive Conservative caucus.
World
-
Israel to dissolve parliament, call fifth election in three years
Israel's weakened coalition government decided Monday to dissolve parliament and call a new election, the country's fifth in three years.
-
France reshaped: Election emboldens Le Pen, undercuts Macron
France faced an ecstatic Marine Le Pen on Monday after her party's far-right candidates sent shockwaves through the political establishment and helped deny President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance a majority in parliament.
-
China says it successfully intercepted a missile in flight
China says it has successfully intercepted a missile in flight, in a test of an anti-ballistic missile system that could improve its defenses as it presses its territorial claims.
-
East African leaders send regional force to eastern Congo
East Africa's leaders have responded to the threat of war between Rwanda and Congo by instructing a new regional force to deploy in eastern Congo and ordering an immediate cease-fire.
-
Law officers testifying for committee on Uvalde shooting
A legislative committee investigating the deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school last month is set to hear more testimony from law enforcement officers on Monday.
-
Taliban release several British citizens held in Afghanistan
The Taliban have released several British citizens who were detained in Afghanistan after an agreement was reached between the two countries, Taliban and U.K. officials said Monday.
Politics
-
House of Commons hybrid sittings poised to continue for another year under Liberal motion
The Liberals are pushing to see the hybrid House of Commons sitting model continue for up to a year despite what appears to be an improving public health situation, and amid concerns about accountability and the impact on parliamentary interpreters.
-
Freeland, Yellen to discuss Ukraine, inflation in Toronto visit
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in Toronto on Monday where they will discuss the Ukraine war and joint efforts to deal with the food and fuel price inflation it is causing.
-
Canada investing $4.9 billion to modernize North American defences
Defence Minister Anita Anand promised billions in new spending over the next 20 years to modernize North America's aging defensive systems in an announcement on Monday that was big on spectacle, but lacking several important details.
Health
-
Canadian girl with autism in world-first test on how brain stimulation could stop severe self-harm
A nine-year-old Canadian girl with autism spectrum disorder has 'amazed' her doctors and scientists after they were able to send electrical signals to her brain that stopped her from inflicting severe harm on herself.
-
'Not protective': Early bodychecking doesn't prevent hockey injuries, study finds
Introducing young hockey players to bodychecking at an early age doesn't protect them from injury as they move into older, harder-hitting leagues, new research has concluded. In fact, the opposite may be true, said Paul Eliason of the University of Calgary, lead author of a new paper in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
-
Canadian baby product recalls due to entrapment, suffocation, fire risks
The federal government’s health department is recalling three baby products due to various potential risks including entrapment, strangulation and suffocation hazards, though no injuries or deaths have been reported in Canada so far.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA observes a dying star's 'cosmic cannibalism' of nearby planets
For the first time, NASA astronomers say they have observed a dead star ripping up a planetary system and consuming materials from other planets, which they say offers insights into the beginning and end of life here on Earth.
-
'The robots are coming': Calgary researchers working on rescue robots for disasters
It could be a character on a Saturday morning kids show, but this rescue robot is anything but fantasy.
-
Study suggests bones of fallen soldiers at the Battle of Waterloo likely sold as fertilizer
A new study suggests the bones of some of the thousands killed at the famed Battle of Waterloo may have been sold as fertilizer.
Entertainment
-
Beyonce dropping new song 'Break My Soul' at midnight
Beyonce announced last week she has new album coming in July, and now she's poised to give audiences an early preview in song.
-
For K-pop supergroup BTS, questions remain about its future
The surprise announcement by BTS last week that they were taking a break to focus on members' solo projects stunned their global fanbase, shaking their label's stock price and leaving many questions about the K-pop supergroup's future.
-
Jennifer Lopez introduces one of her twins with gender neutral pronouns
Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme Maribel Muniz, 14, are being praised for a recent duet, but not because of the music. The pair took to the stage recently at the LA Dodgers Blue Diamond Gala and Lopez introduced Emme using the gender neutral pronouns they and them.
Business
-
CN, union at loggerheads on wages, conditions as strike enters third day
Canadian National Railway Co. says it has gone the extra mile to meet union demands amid a strike by signal and electrical workers, who say the concessions do not go far enough.
-
Buying a home for the first time? We want to hear from you
With interest rates on the rise, entering the housing market for the first time can be a daunting process. If you're looking to purchase your first home, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 150 points in late-morning trading
Gains in the energy and telecommunications sectors helped lead Canada's main stock index to a gain of more than 150 points in late-morning trading.
Lifestyle
-
Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsizes at sea
Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant has capsized in the South China Sea less than a week after it was towed away from the city, its parent company said Monday.
-
The Transformation Closet: New project provides gender-affirming items to Nova Scotians at no cost
A new initiative by Sexual Health Nova Scotia provides gender-affirming items to people free of charge. The Transformation Closet offers binders, gaffs and packers to those who are transgender and gender diverse.
-
Calgary will soon be home to the world's tallest mural
A German graffiti artist is in Calgary attempting to create the world's tallest mural.
Sports
-
Two in hospital after Manitoba Marathon cancelled due to soaring heat
Two participants of the Manitoba Marathon were hospitalized on Sunday after organizers cancelled the event due to the sweltering heat.
-
FIFA World Cup 2026: This is what Toronto's soccer field will look like
The 2026 FIFA World Cup may be four years away but the ball is already rolling to get Toronto set up to host parts of the massive sporting event.
-
Canada claims silver in U-18 Americas Championship, loses basketball final to U.S.
Canada will return home from the Under-18 women's Americas Championship with a silver medal, but there were moments on Sunday when the basketball squad looked like it had a chance to upset the powerhouse U.S. squad.
Autos
-
Red Bull's season-leader Max Verstappen wins the Montreal Grand Prix
Formula One season leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull held off Ferrari's Carlos Sainz to win the Montreal Grand Prix on Sunday.
-
F1 racer Sebastian Vettel on the attack against Alberta's oilsands
Ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, a Formula One driver is causing a stir over his opinions regarding Alberta's oilsands.
-
Hamilton's raised Mercedes bounces champ to needed podium
It was the roar of the fans that Lewis Hamilton missed, and so it was fitting that when he most needed a boost, he heard it from the largest crowd in Canadian Grand Prix history.