France heightens security after unrest prompted by police shooting of 17-year-old
France's government on Wednesday announced heightened police presence around Paris and other big cities and called for calm after scattered violence erupted over the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver who was shot and killed during a police check.
The death prompted nationwide concern and widespread messages of indignation and condolences, including from soccer star Kylian Mbappe.
It also triggered unrest in multiple towns around Paris. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 31 people were arrested, 25 police officers injured and 40 cars burned in overnight unrest.
The tensions focused around the Paris suburb of Nanterre, where lawyers say 17-year-old Nael M. was killed Tuesday during a traffic check. The police officer suspected of firing on him was detained and faces potential manslaughter charges, according to the Nanterre prosecutor's office.
The Nanterre neighbourhood where Nael lived remained tense Wednesday morning, with police on guard and burned car wreckage and overturned garbage bins still visible in some areas.
Nael's mother appealed online for a silent march on Thursday in her son's honour, near the scene of his death.
Videos purported to be of the incident were “extremely shocking,” Darmanin said, pledging a full investigation. The images show two police officers leaning into the driver-side window of a yellow car, before the vehicle pulls away as one officer fires into the window. The car is later seen crashed into a post nearby.
“I call for calm and truth,” Darmanin said.
He said 1,200 police were deployed overnight and 2,000 would be out in force Wednesday in the Paris region and around other big cities to “maintain order.”
Deadly use of firearms is less common in France than in the United States. Tuesday's death unleashed anger in Nanterre and other towns, including around housing projects where many residents struggle with poverty and discrimination and feel police abuse is under-punished.
A lawyer for Nael's family, Yassine Bouzrou, told The Associated Press they want the police officer pursued for murder instead of manslaughter, and want the investigation handed to a different region because they fear Nanterre investigators won't be impartial.
The lawyers refuted a reported statement by the police that their lives were in danger because the driver had threatened to run them over.
Mbappe, who grew up in the Paris suburb of Bondy, was among those who were shocked by what happened.
“I hurt for my France. Unacceptable situation. All my thoughts go to the family and loved ones of Nael, this little angel gone much too soon,” he tweeted.
The government will hold a security meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss next steps, Darmanin said.
The victim was wounded by a gunshot and died at the scene, the prosecutor's office said in a statement. A passenger in the car was briefly detained and released, and police are searching for another passenger who fled.
Several people have died or sustained injuries at the hands of French police in recent years, prompting demands for more accountability. France also saw protests against racial profiling and other injustice in the wake of George Floyd's killing by police in Minnesota.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine accuses local man of directing Russian missile strike that killed 3 children
Ukrainian authorities arrested Wednesday a man they accused of helping Russia direct a missile strike that killed at least 10 people, including three children, at a popular pizza restaurant in a city in east Ukraine.
Canadian wildfires send smoke south, triggering air quality warnings
Canadian wildfires are continuing to send heavy clouds of smoke south, from Northern Ontario and Quebec, through both provinces and into the United States.
Think you could pass the citizenship test? Poll shows most Canadians would flunk
Canadians' hearts may be brimming with pride as Canada Day approaches, but a new poll suggests their minds aren't full of the knowledge needed to pass a citizenship test.
Human relatives used tools to butcher and likely eat each other 1.45 million years ago: study
Marks on a fossilized shin bone are the oldest clear evidence of human relatives using stone tools to butcher and likely eat each other, according to a new study.
Possible 'distant ancestor' of pizza discovered in 2,000-year-old Pompeian painting
Archaeologists have potentially discovered a 'distant ancestor' of pizza in a 2,000-year-old painting from the ancient ruins of Pompeii.
London jury seated in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial on allegations over a decade old
Two-time Oscar winner Kevin Spacey walked into a London courtroom Wednesday to face trial on charges of sexually assaulting four men as long as two decades ago.
What happened to Jodi? Iowa TV anchor still missing 28 years later
On June 27, 1995, authorities believe TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit was abducted while she was on her way to work in Mason City, Iowa and hasn’t been heard from since.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A report finds the grocery industry needs competition to help keep food prices down, a new strategy to attract digital talent to Canada and a supposed cage fight between billionaires.
Amber Alert ends for six-year-old twin girls in Montreal
An Amber Alert issued for six-year-old twins in Montreal has ended.
Canada
-
Think you could pass the citizenship test? Poll shows most Canadians would flunk
Canadians' hearts may be brimming with pride as Canada Day approaches, but a new poll suggests their minds aren't full of the knowledge needed to pass a citizenship test.
-
Orca calf spotted near Tofino, B.C., an apparent new addition to an endangered pod
A baby orca has apparently been born to an endangered killer whale population in the Pacific Northwest, scientists reported.
-
Parents of Toronto 'rooftopper' warn others after son plunges to his death
The parents of a young man who plunged to his death from a downtown Toronto tower last month are coming forward to warn others about what they view as the dangerous pastime of 'rooftopping,' which they believe played a role in their son’s death.
-
Amber Alert ends for six-year-old twin girls in Montreal
An Amber Alert issued for six-year-old twins in Montreal has ended.
-
New Zealand man running across Canada as cancer fundraiser
Jon Nabbs of New Zealand has reached his second province in his cross-country journey to raise money for children fighting cancer.
-
Planning to travel for Canada Day or U.S. Independence Day? CBSA shares tips for a smoother trip
Ahead of Canada Day and Independence Day long weekend, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has shared a reminder explaining expected border procedures for travellers.
World
-
France heightens security after unrest prompted by police shooting of 17-year-old
France's government on Wednesday announced heightened police presence around Paris and other big cities and called for calm after scattered violence erupted over the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver who was shot and killed during a police check.
-
What happened to Jodi? Iowa TV anchor still missing 28 years later
On June 27, 1995, authorities believe TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit was abducted while she was on her way to work in Mason City, Iowa and hasn’t been heard from since.
-
Jeffrey Epstein suicide blamed on jail guard negligence and misconduct: watchdog
Jeffrey Epstein was left alone in his jail cell with a surplus of bed linens the night he killed himself. Nearly all the surveillance cameras on his unit didn't record. One worker was on duty for 24 hours straight. And, despite his high profile and a suicide attempt two weeks earlier, he wasn't checked on regularly as required.
-
Ukraine accuses local man of directing Russian missile strike that killed 3 children
Ukrainian authorities arrested Wednesday a man they accused of helping Russia direct a missile strike that killed at least 10 people, including three children, at a popular pizza restaurant in a city in east Ukraine.
-
UN urges Israel and Palestinians to halt West Bank violence in statement backed by U.S. and Russia
The U.N. Security Council urged Israel and the Palestinians on Tuesday to avoid actions that can further inflame tensions in the volatile West Bank.
-
Regulators begin final safety inspection before treated Fukushima wastewater is released into sea
Japanese regulators began the final inspection Wednesday before treated radioactive wastewater is released from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean.
Politics
-
Feds announce new digital nomad strategy for foreign workers
Canada's minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship has introduced a digital talent attraction strategy that includes a digital nomad program, allowing more foreigners to work and live in Canada.
-
Pierre Poilievre to PM Trudeau: 'butt out' of New Brunswick's Policy 713
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should “butt out” of discussing New Brunswick’s policy on LGBTQ+ students in schools.
-
Ottawa urged to back U.S., not TC Energy, in $15B lawsuit over demise of Keystone XL
A progressive public policy think tank is urging the federal government to side against oil and gas transmission giant TC Energy in its ongoing dispute with the United States over the ill-fated Keystone XL project.
Health
-
What happens to the organs of people who choose medically assisted deaths?
The guidelines on how to handle organ donation after medically-assisted death have been officially updated for the first time since a 'reasonably foreseeable natural death' was removed from the eligibility criteria.
-
U.K. was ill-prepared for pandemic because resources were diverted to Brexit, ex-health chief says
Britain was ill-prepared for a pandemic partly because government resources had been diverted away from pandemic planning to brace for a possibly chaotic exit from the European Union without a deal, the U.K.'s former health secretary told an inquiry Tuesday.
-
Nearly 36 million in Europe may have experienced long COVID: WHO official
Nearly 36 million people in Europe may have had long-lasting health problems from coronavirus infections they got during the first three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization's regional director said Tuesday.
Sci-Tech
-
Human relatives used tools to butcher and likely eat each other 1.45 million years ago: study
Marks on a fossilized shin bone are the oldest clear evidence of human relatives using stone tools to butcher and likely eat each other, according to a new study.
-
Rain helps firefighters' efforts in Quebec, but not enough of it to extinguish flames
The rain that has been falling in northern Quebec since Monday likely won't be enough to extinguish the wildfires threatening several communities, but the wet weather could give firefighters a chance to get ahead of the flames, officials say.
-
Scientists use stem cells to create models of human embryos and study our earliest days
Scientists have created embryo models to help study the mysteries of early human development, the medical problems that happen before birth and why many pregnancies fail.
Entertainment
-
London jury seated in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial on allegations over a decade old
Two-time Oscar winner Kevin Spacey walked into a London courtroom Wednesday to face trial on charges of sexually assaulting four men as long as two decades ago.
-
Paul McCartney's rediscovered photos show Beatlemania from the inside
Is there really a new way to look at The Beatles, one of the most filmed and photographed bands in history? Yes, says Britain's National Portrait Gallery, which is providing a fresh perspective with an exhibition of band's-eye-view images that Paul McCartney captured as the group shot to global fame.
-
David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan cast as Superman and Lois Lane in James Gunn movie
James Gunn has found his new Superman and Lois Lane in David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.
Business
-
Canada inflation: Here's what will cost you more at the grocery store
A slight overall reduction in the rate of inflation did not impact grocery prices in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada shows. Here's which foods are still costing Canadians the most.
-
Is it a 'richcession'? Or a 'rolling recession'? Or maybe no recession at all?
The warnings have been sounded for more than a year: A recession is going to hit the United States. If not this quarter, then by next quarter. Or the quarter after that. Or maybe next year.
-
Share of U.S. employees working on-site drops in pandemic's first year
Workers in the fields of computer science, real estate, finance and insurance experienced the greatest bumps in working from home during the first years of the pandemic, while it barely budged for labourers in occupations like stockers, truck operators and order fillers, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures released Tuesday.
Lifestyle
-
Share of U.S. employees working on-site drops in pandemic's first year
Workers in the fields of computer science, real estate, finance and insurance experienced the greatest bumps in working from home during the first years of the pandemic, while it barely budged for labourers in occupations like stockers, truck operators and order fillers, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures released Tuesday.
-
6 pieces of exercise equipment to bring on summer vacation
With the summer season officially here, many Canadians are likely preparing to go on trips over the next few months. Andrea Tam, CEO and head trainer at Tamfit Canada, shares six pieces of equipment that can be used to exercise while travelling over the summer.
-
World’s hardest dish? Stir-fried stones are China’s latest street food fad
Dubbed 'the world’s hardest dish' – literally – a traditional stir-fry featuring stones as its key ingredient has sparked culinary curiosity on Chinese social media.
Sports
-
Canada ties Guadeloupe 2-2 after giving up late goal in CONCACAF Gold Cup opener
A late stoppage time own goal from Jacen Russell-Rowe allowed Guadeloupe to draw Canada 2-2 in its CONCACAF Gold Cup opener on Tuesday at BMO Field. Lucas Cavallini scored for Canada, with the second marker being an own goal from Guadeloupe.
-
Sheldon Keefe to return as Maple Leafs head coach: Treliving
Brad Treliving had a high opinion of his head coach from afar.
-
D.J. Smith to return to Ottawa; Senators may deal DeBrincat: Dorion
D.J. Smith and his coaching staff will return to the Ottawa Senators next season, the team's general manager says. Pierre Dorion also says the team is exploring the possibility of trading Alex DeBrincat.
Autos
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
-
Aston Martin strikes deal with California-based Lucid to help make EVs
British ultra-luxury sports car maker Aston Martin has signed a deal with Lucid Group, the California-based electric luxury car startup. Lucid will provide electric motors under the arrangement and battery systems for Aston Martin’s future electric vehicles.
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.