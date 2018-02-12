

The Associated Press





PARIS -- A 16th century oil painting that fell into Nazi hands during the Second World War was returned by France's government to a Jewish couple's heirs Monday.

The Flemish painting "Triptych of the Crucifixion" is attributed to Joachim Patinir and it had sat unclaimed in a French museum for seven decades.

French Culture Minister Francoise Nyssen presented it to the grandchildren of Hertha and Henry Bromberg during a ceremony at Paris' culture ministry.

The Jewish couple sold works under duress to secure their passage from Nazi Germany to the United States.

"The feeling of thanks and gratitude is more valuable than the painting itself," said a grandson, Christopher Bromberg.

France has in recent years stepped up efforts to identify the owners of lost or looted World War II treasures.