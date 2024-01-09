World

    • France gets its youngest-ever prime minister, Gabriel Attal, as Macron shakes up government

    The Eiffel Tower and the Sacre Coeur basilica, in the distance, are seen Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) The Eiffel Tower and the Sacre Coeur basilica, in the distance, are seen Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
    PARIS -

    Gabriel Attal was named Tuesday as France’s youngest-ever prime minister, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks a fresh start for the rest of his term amid growing political pressure from the far right.

    Macron’s office announced the appointment in a statement. Attal, 34, rose to prominence as the government spokesman and education minister. He is France’s first openly gay prime minister.

    His predecessor Elisabeth Borne resigned Monday following recent political turmoil over an immigration law that strengthens the government’s ability to deport foreigners.

    Macron, a 46-year-old centrist whose term ends in 2027, is to name a government in the coming days.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    An explosion at a historic hotel in Fort Worth, Texas, injures 21 people, loose bolts are found on multiple aircraft of the same model that had a panel blow off during an Alaska Airlines flight and a third proposed class-action lawsuit is filed over salmonella-tainted cantaloupes. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News