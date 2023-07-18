France and Italy send firefighting planes to Greece as several wildfires burn around the capital
Italy and France are each sending two firefighting planes to Greece to help it cope with wildfires burning on multiple fronts around Athens, with more extreme heat on the way.
The planes and their teams of firefighters are part of an EU civil protection mechanism, and they will join some 30 Romanian firefighters already stationed in Greece as part of a seasonal EU fire program, European officials said Tuesday.
Wildfires Tuesday continued to burn out of control to the north and west of Athens, including a blaze near the resort town of Loutraki, where more homes were damaged and evacuations were expanded.
Several smaller fires also broke out nearer the capital, where winds remained moderate but scrub and forest land has been dried out by extreme temperatures last week.
Police spokeswoman Constantina Dimoglidou said several roads near the fires were closed to allow faster access by emergency services.
Greece also activated a rapid mapping evaluation system, which uses EU satellite data to assess fire damage, for the three large wildfires that burned outside Athens for a second day,
A second heatwave is expected Thursday, with temperatures as high as 44C expected in central and southern parts of the country by the end of the week.
Canada's inflation rate tumbles to 2.8 per cent in June even as grocery prices remain high
Statistics Canada says Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.8 per cent in June, putting it within the Bank of Canada's target range.
Trump says he has been notified he's a target of the U.S. probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, an indication that he could soon be indicted by federal prosecutors.
'Brief tornado' confirmed in wild storm near Okotoks, Alta.
Canada's national weather agency has confirmed 'a brief tornado was observed' near the town of Okotoks on Monday.
Canadian Cancer Society releases new national strategy for improving cancer data collection
The Canadian Cancer Society has released a new strategy for collecting data on cancer in Canada, one that they hope will address serious gaps in our knowledge of this deadly disease in Canada.
Canada is launching a work permit for U.S. H-1B holders. Here's what you need to know
Foreign nationals living in the U.S. with an H-1B worker visa can now apply to live and work in Canada as the federal government has officially launches its new pathway to streamline foreign workers.
Dingoes attack a woman jogging on Australian island beach and leave her hospitalized
A pack of dingoes drove a woman who was jogging into the surf and attacked her in the latest clash between native dogs and humans on a popular Australian island, sparking new warnings Tuesday to visitors venturing out.
Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash
The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.
DEVELOPING | Live today: James Cameron to discuss deep sea exploring in a CTV News exclusive
Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron is set to visit Ottawa today to attend the launch of a Canadian Geographic exhibit about his feats of deep-sea exploration, and take part in a conversation with his long-time mentor.
Prime Minister Trudeau talks carbon tax, Chignecto Isthmus and future of the RCMP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down Monday for an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis. The one-on-one covered a range of topics, including carbon pricing, the future of the RCMP and the relationship between the federal government and Atlantic premiers.
Canada's inflation rate tumbles to 2.8 per cent in June even as grocery prices remain high
Statistics Canada says Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.8 per cent in June, putting it within the Bank of Canada's target range.
B.C. on track to break wildfire season record for most area burned
British Columbia is encroaching on its worst wildfire season on record as more than 370 fires burn in the province.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Feds providing nearly $100M to help refugees seeking shelter in Toronto
The federal government will be providing an additional $210 million to fund interim housing for asylum seekers, and about half of that money will be heading to Toronto.
'Brief tornado' confirmed in wild storm near Okotoks, Alta.
Canada's national weather agency has confirmed 'a brief tornado was observed' near the town of Okotoks on Monday.
She planted more than 4,500 trees in a day and found an audience of millions
To plant more than 4,500 trees in one day, you don't move like a gardener, you move like a machine. In a video viewed millions of times on social media, Leslie Dart walks across a desolate and burnt landscape in Saskatchewan. She plunges a small spade into the ground, levers open a hole, drops in a seedling, then stomps the hole shut, barely breaking stride as she does it again, and again, and again.
Students demand action to prevent gender-based violence after UWaterloo stabbing
Student associations demanded Monday that the Ontario government do more to address gender-based violence on post-secondary campuses, saying a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo has shown further action is needed.
The search for children lost in a Pennsylvania flash flood continues into a fourth day
The search for a missing 2-year-old girl and her 9-month-old brother who were swept away from their car during flash flooding over the weekend carried into a fourth day.
Trump says he has been notified he's a target of the U.S. probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, an indication that he could soon be indicted by federal prosecutors.
Romanian court rules to keep Andrew Tate under house arrest as human trafficking case continues
A court in Romania's capital on Tuesday ruled to extend by another 30 days the house arrest of Andrew Tate, the divisive social media influencer who is charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
American soldier detained by North Korea after crossing heavily armed border
U.S. officials say an American detained after crossing the border from South Korea into North Korea was a U.S. soldier.
You always hear about the U.S. 'nuclear football.' Here's the behind-the-scenes story
The 'nuclear football' is a bulky briefcase that contains atomic war plans and enables the U.S. president to transmit nuclear orders to the Pentagon.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Feds providing nearly $100M to help refugees seeking shelter in Toronto
The federal government will be providing an additional $210 million to fund interim housing for asylum seekers, and about half of that money will be heading to Toronto.
Prime Minister Trudeau talks carbon tax, Chignecto Isthmus and future of the RCMP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down Monday for an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis. The one-on-one covered a range of topics, including carbon pricing, the future of the RCMP and the relationship between the federal government and Atlantic premiers.
'We're not there yet': LeBlanc on status of foreign interference public inquiry
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says while the federal government is 'not there yet' when it comes to launching some form of public inquiry into foreign interference, 'constructive and collaborative' conversations are continuing — with more scheduled in the days ahead.
A race to end Alzheimer's: Woman running in 10 triathlons across Canada to raise awareness, honour mom
Stephanie Fauquier is participating in a total of 10 triathlons this summer with a mission to raise $250,000 for Alzheimer’s research and honour her mother, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2021.
-
Canadian Cancer Society releases new national strategy for improving cancer data collection
The Canadian Cancer Society has released a new strategy for collecting data on cancer in Canada, one that they hope will address serious gaps in our knowledge of this deadly disease in Canada.
-
Shortage of drug used for heart tests is resulting in delayed scans for patients, doctor says
A national shortage of a crucial medication used to perform tests on the heart is leaving patients on longer wait lists, one expert says.
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Live today: James Cameron to discuss deep sea exploring in a CTV News exclusive
Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron is set to visit Ottawa today to attend the launch of a Canadian Geographic exhibit about his feats of deep-sea exploration, and take part in a conversation with his long-time mentor.
Scientists head to Nunavut island to help solve Mars methane mystery
A team of researchers has travelled to a remote Arctic island in the hopes of better understanding the possibility of life on Mars.
-
Mystery object that washed up on the Australian coast could be space junk, officials say
Authorities were investigating on Tuesday whether a cylindrical object about the size of a small car that washed up on a remote Australian beach is space junk from a foreign rocket.
It's official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history
Congratulations are in order for Taylor Swift and her loyal fans, known as Swifties. The pop star officially has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history.
-
James Cameron denies Titanic submersible movie speculation
James Cameron is not working on a project tied to the OceanGate submersible tragedy.
-
Hollywood plunges into all-out war on the heels of pandemic and a streaming revolution
To get a sense of just how much animosity is flying around Hollywood these days, watch how Ron Perlman responded to a report that the studios aimed to prolong a strike long enough for writers to lose their homes.
Canada's inflation rate tumbles to 2.8 per cent in June even as grocery prices remain high
Statistics Canada says Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.8 per cent in June, putting it within the Bank of Canada's target range.
-
Toronto area Metro grocery workers could strike as soon as tonight: Unifor
Metro grocery store workers in the Greater Toronto Area are gearing up to strike as early as tonight, as bargaining continues between the retailer and some 3,700 employees.
-
Do you inherit debt from your parents?
After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.
A rescue and reunion: Ottawa veteran to reunite with child he saved during Second World War
It was in Holland in 1944 when Dr. Roly Armitage, who once served as mayor of the former West-Carleton Township, saved two kids he spotted on the side of the road late at night. Now, 80 years later, he will be reuniting with one of the kids he saved.
-
They climbed mountains to escape Nazis. Now their great-grandchildren are making the same journey
During World War II, a perilous route through the Pyrenees Mountains provided a means for hundreds of thousands of resistance fighters, civilians, Jews, allied soldiers and escaped prisoners of war to evade Nazi pursuers. This month, the route once again echoed footfalls as 87 people climbed their way from France to Spain.
-
Powerball prize grows to US$900 million after no jackpot winner drawn
Another U.S. Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated US$900 million.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Calgary Flames to retire Miikka Kiprusoff's number 34
The Calgary Flames will be honouring one of its greatest all-time goaltenders, Miikka Kiprusoff, at a ceremony next year.
Viral French football ad makes powerful gender statement as Matildas call for equal prizes in Women's World Cup
Days out from the start of the Women’s World Cup, teams are turning up the pressure on the sport's governing body and spectators to give women players equal pay and respect.
-
Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada
Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.