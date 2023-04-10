France: 2 bodies found after Marseille building collapse

France: 2 bodies found after Marseille building collapse

Two bodies were found overnight in the rubble following an explosion that collapsed a building in the southern French city of Marseille, as rescuers continued searching for at least six people who are unaccounted-for, authorities said Monday.

