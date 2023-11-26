Fragile Gaza truce is back on track as Egypt says it has received lists for a third exchange
The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appeared to be back on track Sunday after the release of a second group of militant-held hostages and Palestinians from Israeli prisons, and Egypt said it had received new lists for an expected third release.
In a separate development, Hamas announced Sunday that one of its top commanders had been killed, without saying when or how. Israel's military confirmed it.
The second exchange was delayed for hours Saturday after Hamas accused Israel of violating the agreement, which has brought the first significant pause in seven weeks of war marked by the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades and vast destruction and displacement across the Gaza Strip. Hamas later released 13 Israelis and four Thais, while Israel freed 39 Palestinian prisoners.
Diaa Rashwan, chair of the Egyptian State Information Services, said Egypt had received a list of 13 hostages Hamas will release Sunday, and another list of 39 Palestinians that Israel is expected to free.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC's "Meet the Press" that the U.S. had "reason to believe" that an American hostage would be released Sunday and said there were hopes it would be Abigail Edan, the 4-year-old who lost her parents in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. Sullivan also said President Joe Biden would speak with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later Sunday.
Hamas and other militant groups seized some 240 people during the rampage across southern Israel that ignited the war. Forty-four have been released, one was freed by Israeli forces and two were found dead inside Gaza.
Some Israelis have accused Netanyahu of not doing enough to bring them back. Pressure from the hostages' families has sharpened the dilemma facing the country's leaders, who seek to eliminate Hamas as a military and governing power while returning all the captives.
The war has claimed the lives of more than 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians killed by Hamas in the initial attack. More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed, roughly two thirds of them women and minors, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.
The four-day ceasefire, which began Friday, was brokered by Qatar and Egypt and the United States. Hamas is to release at least 50 Israeli hostages, and Israel 150 Palestinian prisoners. All are women and minors.
Israel has said the truce can be extended by an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed, but has vowed to quickly resume its offensive once it ends. Sullivan said the U.S. is working "with all sides on the possibility that this deal gets extended to additional hostages beyond the initial 50."
HAMAS COMMANDER KILLED
Hamas announced the death of Ahmed al-Ghandour, who was in charge of northern Gaza and a member of its top military council. He is the highest-ranking militant known to have been killed in the fighting.
Al-Ghandour, believed to have been around 56 years old, had survived at least three Israeli attempts on his life, and was involved in a cross-border attack in 2006 in which Palestinian militants captured an Israeli soldier, according to the Counter Extremism Project, an advocacy group based in Washington.
Hamas said he was killed along with three other senior militants, including Ayman Siam, who Israel says was in charge of Hamas' rocket-firing unit. The Israeli military had mentioned both men in a Nov. 16 statement, saying it had targeted an underground complex where Hamas leaders were hiding.
The Israeli military claims to have killed thousands of militants, without providing evidence, including several mid-ranking commanders it has identified by name.
AID AND RESPITE IN GAZA
The pause has given some respite to Gaza's 2.3 million people, still reeling from relentless Israeli bombardment that has driven three-quarters of the population from their homes and leveled residential areas. Rocket fire from Gaza militants into Israel also went silent.
War-weary Palestinians in northern Gaza, where the offensive has focused, returned to the streets. Entire city blocks in and around Gaza City have been gutted by airstrikes that hollowed out buildings and left drifts of rubble in the street.
In southern Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people from the north have sought refuge, residents lined up outside gas stations for a second day, hoping to stock up on fuel. Palestinians who have tried to return to the north to see if their homes are still intact have been turned back by Israeli troops.
"Many are desperate to return to their homes, but they open fire on anyone approaching from the south," said Rami Hazarein, who fled from Gaza City last month.
The Israeli military has ordered Palestinians not to return to the north or approach within a kilometer (0.6 mile) of the border fence. The Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service said Israeli forces opened fire Sunday on two farmers in central Gaza, killing one and wounding the other. It did not provide further details. An Israeli military spokesperson said they were not aware of the incident.
The United Nations said the truce has made it possible to scale up the delivery of food, water, and medicine to the largest volume since the start of the war. It was also able to fuel for the first time since the war began, and to reach areas in the north for the first time in a month.
HOSTAGES FOR PRISONERS
The Israeli hostages freed on Saturday included seven children and six women, ranging from 3 to 67. Most were from Kibbutz Be'eri, a community Hamas militants ravaged during their Oct. 7 attack.
The freed hostages have mostly stayed away from the public eye. Hospitals said their physical condition has been good, aside from one who was shot during the attack and required surgery. Little is publicly known about the conditions of their captivity.
Eyal Nouri, the nephew of Adina Moshe, 72, who was freed on Friday, said his aunt "had to adjust to the sunlight" because she had been in complete darkness for weeks.
The Palestinians who were released included at least two women who had been given long sentences after being convicted by Israeli courts of violent attacks. Many Palestinians view prisoners held by Israel, including those implicated in attacks, as heroes resisting occupation, and have celebrated their release.
The war in Gaza has been accompanied by a surge in violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Palestinian health authorities said early Sunday that five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin that began the day before.
The Israeli army has conducted frequent military raids and arrested hundreds of Palestinians since the start of the war, mostly people it suspects of being Hamas members.
------
Magdy reported from Cairo. Associated Press writers Isabel DeBre in Jerusalem and Tia Goldenberg in Tel Aviv, Israel contributed to this report.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how artificial intelligence could help manage homelessness in Canada
The cost-of-living crisis has pushed many Canadians into a state of homelessness. To better manage the issue, organizations and cities in Canada are turning to artificial intelligence.
Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter were not only a global power couple but also best friends and life mates
In spring 1955, Rosalynn Carter was doing what she had sworn to avoid when she married an ambitious Naval officer: keeping house and raising children in the same tiny town where they grew up.
Video shows how Mississauga man defeated car thieves twice in a night
A Mississauga man’s SUV was targeted twice by thieves in the space of three hours early Friday morning, but they were stopped twice by a secondary security system that caught their frustration and surprise on a dashcam video.
Projected deficits in fall economic statement 'modest,' allows government to 'invest in Canadians': Freeland
Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland insists her government’s latest fall economic statement is in line with its 2015 election promise to run 'modest' deficits and 'invest in Canadians.'
India cooperating with U.S. investigation but not Canada's due to difference in evidence shared, high commissioner says
India’s high commissioner to Canada says his government is cooperating with an American investigation into an alleged thwarted assassination attempt, but not Canada’s investigation into the June killing of a Sikh leader in B.C., because of a disparity between the information both countries have shared in their probes.
Fragile Gaza truce is back on track as Egypt says it has received lists for a third exchange
The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appeared to be back on track Sunday after the release of a second group of militant-held hostages and Palestinians from Israeli prisons, and Egypt said it had received new lists for an expected third release.
Attackers seize an Israel-linked tanker off the coast of Aden, Yemen
Attackers seized a tanker linked to Israel off the coast of Aden, Yemen, on Sunday, authorities said. While no group immediately claimed responsibility, it comes as at least two other maritime attacks in recent days have been linked to the Israel-Hamas war.
China says a surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
A surge in respiratory illnesses across China that has drawn the attention of the World Health Organization is caused by the flu and other known pathogens and not by a novel virus, the country's health ministry said Sunday.
Big-box retailers are rethinking their self-checkout strategies. Here's why
Some grocers are reconsidering their self-checkout strategy to find a balance between meeting their customers' demands and mitigating losses from theft.
Canada
-
COVID-19 outbreak aboard Canadian warship forces cancellation of Great Lakes tour
An outbreak of COVID-19 aboard a Canadian warship has forced the Royal Canadian Navy to cancel the remainder of a tour of the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence Seaway.
-
'We can live:' How Fredericton's growing, affordable tiny home community offers hope
Nestled next to a Walmart on Fredericton’s Northside sits a new community with row upon row of tiny homes. Here's how the 12 Neighbours project is offering residents a chance at hope.
-
The Ontario Liberal party begins voting for a new leader today. Here's how it works
Ontarians are a week away from learning who the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party will be.
-
B.C. man ordered to repay $3,800 after providing couple with 'absolute garbage' firewood
A B.C. couple who claimed a truckload of firewood they paid $3,800 for turned out to be "unusable" has been awarded a refund at the province's small claims tribunal.
-
Chinese court rejects Canadian pop star Kris Wu's appeal
A court in China's capital Beijing on Friday denied the appeal of Chinese-born Canadian pop star Kris Wu, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison for crimes including rape.
-
Cambridge, Ont. teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with a student facing disciplinary action
A teacher with the Waterloo Region District School Board is accused of professional misconduct over alleged sexually inappropriate behaviour towards a student.
World
-
Russia says it downed dozens of Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow, following a mass strike on Kyiv
Ukraine overnight tried to attack Moscow with dozens of drones, Russian authorities said Sunday, just a day after Ukrainian officials reported that Russia had launched its most intense drone attack on Kyiv since the beginning of its full-scale war in 2022.
-
Israeli forces kill at least 8 Palestinians in surging West Bank violence, health officials say
Israeli forces operating in the occupied West Bank killed at least eight Palestinians in a 24-hour period, Palestinian health officials said Sunday, as a fragile pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip entered its third day.
-
Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter were not only a global power couple but also best friends and life mates
In spring 1955, Rosalynn Carter was doing what she had sworn to avoid when she married an ambitious Naval officer: keeping house and raising children in the same tiny town where they grew up.
-
Fragile Gaza truce is back on track as Egypt says it has received lists for a third exchange
The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appeared to be back on track Sunday after the release of a second group of militant-held hostages and Palestinians from Israeli prisons, and Egypt said it had received new lists for an expected third release.
-
Sierra Leone declares nationwide curfew after gunmen attack main military barracks in the capital
Sierra Leone's president declared a nationwide curfew Sunday after gunmen attacked the military's main and largest barracks in the West African nation's capital, raising fears of a breakdown of order amid a surge of coups in the region.
-
Pope Francis says he has a lung inflammation but will go to Dubai this week for climate conference
Pope Francis on Sunday revealed that he has a lung inflammation but will go later this week to Dubai to address the climate change conference.
Politics
-
Exclusive
Exclusive Canada-India relations improving after decision to expel diplomat based on 'emotional element': Indian high commissioner
India's decision to expel a Canadian diplomat and strip the diplomatic immunity of dozens of other envoys was retaliatory and based partially on 'an emotional element,' but relations between the two countries are better than they were two months ago, India's high commissioner to Canada says.
-
Smith says she'll reveal details next week on threat to invoke sovereignty act
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she will reveal details next week on her threat to invoke her government's sovereignty act over federal clean energy regulations.
-
Trudeau hires new executive communications director
Facing a weaker brand now than when he became Liberal leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped a marketing guru with self described expertise in 'understanding Millennials and Generation Z' to become his executive director of communications.
Health
-
China says a surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
A surge in respiratory illnesses across China that has drawn the attention of the World Health Organization is caused by the flu and other known pathogens and not by a novel virus, the country's health ministry said Sunday.
-
'It's irresponsible': Dietitians under scrutiny for sponsored posts promoting consumption of sugar
A trade association and several registered dietitians in Canada have come under scrutiny for promoting the consumption of sugar using potentially deceptive marketing practices, which experts say raise serious conflict of interest concerns.
-
Patients 'betrayed' by Canadian researchers, advocate says of clinical trial probe
A shocking study found that only three per cent of Canadian human research trials testing new drug treatments or therapies meet all three international criteria.
Sci-Tech
-
Hypothermic turtle revived after rescue from Bay of Fundy shore, shipped to Bermuda
An endangered green sea turtle found on a Nova Scotia beach has been revived and shipped back to warmer waters after nearly dying in the frigid Bay of Fundy.
-
Feds aimed secret cybersecurity briefing at energy sector executives: memo
A newly disclosed Public Safety Canada memo reveals a secret-level June meeting was part of a strategy to raise awareness among company executives about the dangers from malicious cyberactivity -- reaching beyond the technical experts who already know about the risks.
-
WATCH
WATCH 'Once in a lifetime experience': Australian woman captures meteor while filming bushfire
An Australian woman got lucky when she was recording video of a bushfire near Perth, catching on camera a meteor tearing through the sky on Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Chinese court rejects Canadian pop star Kris Wu's appeal
A court in China's capital Beijing on Friday denied the appeal of Chinese-born Canadian pop star Kris Wu, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison for crimes including rape.
-
Daryl Hall is suing John Oates over plan to sell stake in joint venture. A judge has paused the sale
Daryl Hall has sued his longtime music partner John Oates, arguing that his plan to sell off his share of a joint venture would violate the terms of a business agreement the Hall & Oates duo had forged.
-
New documentary sheds light on Celine Dion's illness and break from performing
A new documentary is shedding light on the illness that forced Quebec diva Céline Dion to put her career on hold.
Business
-
McDonald's Canada founder George Cohon, who brought Big Macs to the Soviet Union, dead at 86
George Cohon, the founder of McDonald's Canada whose efforts helped expand the fast food giant into the Soviet Union died Friday night.
-
Pentagon steps on AI accelerator as age of lethal autonomy looms
Artificial intelligence employed by the U.S. military has piloted pint-sized surveillance drones in special operations forces' missions and helped Ukraine in its war against Russia. It tracks soldiers' fitness, predicts when Air Force planes need maintenance and helps keep tabs on rivals in space.
-
U.S. customs officers seized a fake Richard Mille watch. If real, it would have been worth US$3.7 million
U.S. customs officers seized a shipment from India that contained a counterfeit version of an extremely rare watch.
Lifestyle
-
WATCH LIVE @ 12:30
WATCH LIVE @ 12:30 Santa Claus Parade to return to Toronto Sunday afternoon
The Santa Claus Parade is back in Toronto, marking what many believe to be the true start of the holiday season.
-
In the U.S., Hmong 'new year' recalls ancestral spirits while teaching traditions to new generations
For the annual fall renewal of her shaman spirit, Mee Vang Yang will soon ritually redecorate the tall altar in her living room where she keeps her father's ring-shaped shaman bells.
-
'It's a miracle': Missing B.C. cat found after almost 7 months far from home
A cat named Mucky has been reunited with his Vancouver Island family after being missing since May.
Sports
-
Terry Venables, the former England, Tottenham and Barcelona coach, has died at 80
Terry Venables, a former England soccer player who led the national team to the semifinals of the European Championship as a coach, has died. He was 80.
-
AC Milan's Francesco Camarda becomes the youngest player in Serie A history at age 15
AC Milan's 15-year-old forward Francesco Camarda became the youngest player in Serie A history on Saturday.
-
Male soccer players in Italy put red marks on faces in campaign to eliminate violence against women
Players and coaches across the top men's soccer league in Italy had red marks painted on their faces to promote a campaign for the elimination of violence against women on Saturday.
Autos
-
Honda recalls select Accords and HR-Vs over missing piece in seat belt pretensioners
Honda is recalling select 2023-2024 Accord and HR-V vehicles due to a missing piece in the front seat belt pretensioners, which could increase injury risks during a crash.
-
Buyers worldwide go for bigger cars, erasing gains from cleaner tech. EVs would help
The negative impact on the climate from passenger vehicles, which is considerable, could have dropped by more than 30 per cent over the past decade if not for the world's appetite for large cars, a new report from the Global Fuel Economy Initiative suggests.
-
Nissan will invest US$1.4 billion to make EV versions of its best-selling cars at its U.K. factory
Nissan will invest US$1.4 billion to update its factory in northeast England to make electric versions of its two best-selling cars, a boost for the British government as it tries to revive the country's ailing economy.