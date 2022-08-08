Fragile ceasefire between Israel, Gaza militants holding

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. Senate passes major bill to fight climate change, cut drug costs

Democrats pushed their election-year economic package to U.S. Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious than U.S. President Joe Biden's original domestic vision but one that still meets deep-rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social