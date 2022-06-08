Fox News aside, blanket TV coverage in U.S. set for Jan. 6 hearing
Television viewers in the U.S. will find nearly blanket prime-time coverage of a Congressional hearing Thursday on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, with the exception of Fox News Channel.
Fox News will cover the first in a series of U.S. House Select Committee public hearings as "news warrants," it said in a release, otherwise leaving intact its regular lineup including "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital and other corporate siblings will carry the hearing, with Fox News' Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum co-anchoring.
On the broadcast side, Fox affiliate stations and those owned by Fox Corp. will have the opportunity but not the obligation to carry the hearing, the company said. With Fox News out of the scheduled mix -- aside from a post-hearing special at 11 p.m. EDT -- the most-watched cable network won't add its heft to coverage.
While Fox Business is among the top-rated business channels, its peak audience is in daytime, where it's been averaging 227,000 viewers recently. In comparison, Fox News averaged 2 million prime-time viewers last week, and 1.3 million for the full day.
Asked why Fox News Channel is foregoing full hearing coverage, a Fox spokesperson said that viewers can find it on multiple Fox News Media cable and digital platforms.
The hearing will reconstruct events leading up to the 2021 riot, including then-President Donald Trump's refusal to concede the 2020 election based on false claims of voter fraud and the orchestrated effort to overturn Joe Biden's victory.
The Fox News approach is in marked contrast to the other major broadcast networks and cable news channels, which will be covering the 8-10 p.m. EDT hearing in whole. Fox News will air a post-hearing, two-hour special anchored by Fox News chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream, joined by Baier and MacCallum.
CNN's coverage will begin at 7 p.m. EDT, anchored by Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper, and resume with post-hearing analysis and further reporting anchored by Don Lemon starting at 11 p.m. EDT.
On MSNBC, Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid are in charge of coverage that begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will continue after the hearings with a special edition of "The 11th Hour" with Stephanie Ruhle.
The broadcast networks are giving their nightly news anchors the prime position, with David Muir anchoring for ABC, Lester Holt for NBC and Norah O'Donnell for CBS, each starting at or close to 8 p.m. EDT.
Conservatives say leadership vote won't be delayed after 'many new members' signed up
Conservative leadership chair Ian Brodie says he doesn't see any scenario in which the race could be delayed, even as party faithful fret over the long wait to certify memberships.
Uvalde student who survived mass shooting by playing dead speaks to U.S. Congress
An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, recounted in video testimony to U.S. Congress on Wednesday how she covered herself with a dead classmate's blood to avoid being shot and 'just stayed quiet.'
N.L. woman woke to find RCMP officers let themselves in, questioned young daughter
A mother in western Newfoundland says she feels shaken and unsafe after two male RCMP officers entered her home uninvited early Sunday morning while she was sleeping and questioned her 11-year-old daughter.
Canada
-
-
-
-
-
-
Defence raises prospect of multiple leaks in bureaucrat's shipbuilding trial
The prospect of more than one leak about secret cabinet deliberations in late 2015 around a $700-million shipbuilding deal was raised on Wednesday, as a longtime lobbyist testified he did not know the origins of certain information about the meeting.
World
-
More bodies found in Mariupol, Ukraine as global food crisis looms
Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely for control of a key eastern city Wednesday, while fears of a global food crisis escalated as millions of tons of grain pile up inside the besieged country, unable to be exported by sea because of the war.
-
North Korea opens major party meeting amid nuke test signs
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has convened a key political conference where he's expected to review major state affairs, including a fight against COVID-19, and possibly address external relations with Washington and Seoul amid revived nuclear brinkmanship.
-
Taiwanese F-16 fighter makes emergency landing in Hawaii
A Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Hawaii on Monday afternoon, and the U.S. Air Force pilot who was flying the aircraft was taken to the hospital for treatment, U.S. officials said Tuesday.
-
-
U.S. House poised to pass gun bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
The U.S. House is moving quickly to pass gun legislation in response to recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds.
-
Trump, 2 children agree to give depositions in N.Y. probe into business practices
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, his namesake son and his daughter Ivanka have agreed to answer questions under oath next month in the New York attorney general's civil investigation into his business practices, unless their lawyers persuade the state's highest court to step in.
Politics
-
Trudeau nominates chief legal officer at House of Commons to be next privacy commissioner
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has nominated accomplished lawyer Philippe Dufresne to be the next federal privacy commissioner.
-
Federal ministers say they're working on measures to end delays at airports
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the federal government is working on new measures to help ease delays at major airports, adding that a "similar phenomenon" is happening worldwide.
-
Health
-
Listeria outbreak at Ottawa retirement home leads to two deaths
Two residents at a west Ottawa retirement home are dead due to a Listeria outbreak.
-
Canadian travellers urged to take precautions against monkeypox abroad
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning travellers to be extra careful abroad because of the potential threat of catching monkeypox.
-
What the first Canada-wide study of early childhood anxiety tells us about kindergartners
Researchers at McMaster University have conducted the first Canada-wide study of early childhood anxiety, finding that nearly three per cent of kindergarten-age kids had behaviours associated with anxiety.
Sci-Tech
-
Twitter to provide Musk with raw daily tweet data: reports
Twitter plans to offer Elon Musk access to its 'firehose' of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets in an effort to push forward the Tesla billionaire's agreed-to US$44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, according to multiple news reports.
-
4,500-year-old plant found off Australian coast is world's largest: study
Australian scientists have discovered what they say is the largest living plant on Earth: ancient seagrass dating back thousands of years off the country's west coast.
-
You can see five planets aligned in the sky this month
This month, early risers in Canada could see five planets aligned in the eastern sky: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.
Entertainment
-
Johnny Depp thanks his 'loyal and unwavering supporters' on new TikTok account
Johnny Depp is thanking his fans for sticking by his side during the recent defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard.
-
Harvey Weinstein to be charged in U.K. over assault claims
British prosecutors said Wednesday they have authorized police to charge ex-film producer Harvey Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in 1996.
-
Jennifer Lopez and 'Halftime' kick off Tribeca Festival
The Jennifer Lopez documentary 'Halftime' is kicking off the 21st Tribeca Festival on Wednesday, launching the annual New York event with an intimate behind-the-scenes portrait of the singer-actor filmed during the tumultuous year she turned 50, co-headlined the Super Bowl and narrowly missed out on an Oscar nomination.
Business
-
Dollarama adjusts product lines as stores set to introduce $5 maximum price
Discount retailer Dollarama Inc. has started rolling out new price pointsup to $5 as it adds new products and restocks others amid a shift in consumer spending patterns.
-
How being infected with COVID-19 may impact your performance at work
A small Canadian study suggests that individuals who contact COVID-19 may experience cognitive failures that impact their performance at work, even after recovering from the initial illness.
-
Shrinkflation: Package sizes shrinking amid high inflation
From toilet paper to yogurt and coffee to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices. It's dubbed 'shrinkflation,' and it's accelerating worldwide.
Lifestyle
-
$70 million Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec
A Lotto Max ticket holder in Quebec is waking up $70 million richer.
-
-
Ontario man wins Buffalo Marathon pushing sleeping two-year-old son in stroller
An Ontario man crossed the finish line of the Buffalo Marathon in first place last weekend while pushing his sleeping two-year-old son in a stroller.
Sports
-
Next Canadian soccer game to go ahead, but talks continue on new deal
Canada's men's soccer team will play on Thursday, but the players say there's still work to be done on reaching a new deal with the sport's national governing body.
-
Sepp Blatter avoids testifying at start of FIFA fraud trial
Full of smiles and confidence before entering the courtroom, former FIFA president Sepp Blatter claimed later Wednesday he was bothered by chest pains and unable to testify on the opening day of his criminal trial.
-
Simone Biles, other women seek US$1B-plus from FBI over Larry Nassar
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and dozens of other women who say they were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar are seeking more than US$1 billion from the FBI for failing to stop the sports doctor when the agency first received allegations against him, lawyers said Wednesday.
Autos
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.
-
U.S. officials: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002
Federal investigators say Goodyear knew that some of its recreational vehicle tires could fail and cause severe crashes, yet it didn't recall them for as many as 20 years.
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.