

Jackie Dunham , CTVNews.ca Staff





Four people from Texas have been charged with kidnapping a coworker after allegedly holding him for several hours and then offering him a grilled cheese sandwich upon his release.

Police said a man reported that he had been held against his will at a residence in Aransas Pass, Texas on Sunday.

Investigators alleged that four people held the victim at gunpoint while they searched his phone and demanded answers to a “work-related issue.” The suspects and the victim worked together, police said.

“The issue for which they held the victim stemmed over alleged comments made by the victim about one of the coworkers,” police said in a statement on Monday.

Police said the suspects released the victim after several hours and “offered him a grilled cheese sandwich for his troubles.”

Shortly after receiving the call, police said they arrested four people in connection with the case.

Jamison Nejezchleb, 26, Thomasine Radford, 24, Jeremy Radford, 33, and William Swan, 31, have been charged with aggravated kidnapping.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.