The very first time Donald Trump mentioned Michael Cohen in a tweet was Aug. 1, 2012.

At the time, Trump had openly mused about running for president but was years away from launching his campaign. Trump tweeted a link to an online article, penned by his long-time personal lawyer, titled “What Happened to American Men?”

Cohen wrote that most Hollywood superheroes of late were British and griped about the state of the U.S. manufacturing jobs, calling it proof that the “golden age of America” was over.

Cohen wrote that America needed “more men like Donald Trump” to take on then-president Barack Obama and the “liberal media machine.”

“Why? Because men like Donald Trump know that they built their own businesses in spite of Government interference,” Cohen wrote.

"Good article," Trump tweeted.

As it happens, issues related to political interference would eventually sever the close relationship between Trump and one of his most trusted allies.

On Tuesday, Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign-finance violations and other charges. Cohen told the court that he and Trump arranged to pay hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

The motive, Cohen said, was to influence the 2016 presidential election. Cohen’s version of events draws a direct link to Trump and criminal activity, but it’s yet to be seen whether the president will face prosecution.

Cohen was seen wiping away tears as he left the courtroom. He was released on $500,000 bail.

Trump made no mention of Cohen at a rally in West Virginia on Tuesday evening.

But on Twitter, Trump has named and retweeted Cohen 19 times, including several times when Cohen stumped for the then-Republican candidate on CNN.

Four months ago, Trump questioned a New York Times story that (in hindsight, accurately) suggested that Cohen was considering flipping on Trump.

Trump accused the newspaper and reporter Maggie Haberman of “going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will ‘flip.’”

“Most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble, even if … it means lying or making up stories. Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media!” Trump tweeted on April 21, 2018.

Trump publicly doubted the report and continued to praise Cohen, calling him a businessman and lawyer “who I have always liked & respected.”

Just two weeks later, Trump appeared to distance himself from his personal lawyer, tweeting that Cohen received a monthly retainer “not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign.”

In a series of tweets, Trump acknowledged a non-disclosure agreement related to Stormy Daniels.

“The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair … despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair. Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll [sic] in this transaction,” he tweeted on May 3, 2018.

Trump’s public stance on Cohen abruptly soured on July 25, 2018, a few days after a tape emerged of Trump and Cohen privately discussing a payment to Karen McDougal.

“What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? So sad!” Trump tweeted.

The FBI is in possession of a copy of the tape. Trump questioned whether the incident was “a first.”

“I hear there are other clients and many reporters that are taped - can this be so? Too bad!”

Trump’s most recent tweet pertaining to Cohen was a retweet from Cohen himself. Eight days ago, Cohen questioned the validity of a claim made by ex-White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, who penned an explosive book pegging Trump as “unhinged.”

“LTo the many dozens of #journalists who called me, questioning @OMAROSA claim in her new book that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump took a note from me, put it in his mouth and ate it...I saw NO such thing and am shocked anyone would take this seriously,” Cohen tweeted.

Scroll down for a look at Trump’s Twitter relationship with Cohen.

August 13, 2018 (Trump retweets Cohen)

LTo the many dozens of #journalists who called me, questioning @OMAROSA claim in her new book that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump took a note from me, put it in his mouth and ate it...I saw NO such thing and am shocked anyone would take this seriously. — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) August 12, 2018

July 25, 2018

What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? So sad! Is this a first, never heard of it before? Why was the tape so abruptly terminated (cut) while I was presumably saying positive things? I hear there are other clients and many reporters that are taped - can this be so? Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

May 3, 2018

Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA. These agreements are..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

...very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair,...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

...despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair. Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

April 21, 2018

The New York Times and a third rate reporter named Maggie Haberman, known as a Crooked H flunkie who I don’t speak to and have nothing to do with, are going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will “flip.” They use.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

....non-existent “sources” and a drunk/drugged up loser who hates Michael, a fine person with a wonderful family. Michael is a businessman for his own account/lawyer who I have always liked & respected. Most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble, even if.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

....it means lying or making up stories. Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

January 10, 2017 (Trump retweets Cohen)

I have never been to Prague in my life. #fakenews pic.twitter.com/CMil9Rha3D — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) January 11, 2017

July 23, 2015

July 16, 2015

August 1, 2012