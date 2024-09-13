World

    • Four ISIS leaders killed in Aug. 29 raid in Iraq: U.S. military

    A Blackhawk helicopter approaches for landing past an American flag and POW/MIA flag at the Pentagon, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Washington. (Alex Brandon / AP Photo) A Blackhawk helicopter approaches for landing past an American flag and POW/MIA flag at the Pentagon, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Washington. (Alex Brandon / AP Photo)
    Four ISIS leaders were killed as part of a U.S.-Iraqi raid in Western Iraq on Aug. 29 that killed 14 operatives, the U.S. military said on Friday.

    The U.S. disclosed the operation in August; it also injured seven military personnel.

    On Friday, U.S. Central Command said it was able to now confirm the deaths of several ISIS leaders, including Ahmad Hamid Husayn Abd-al-Jalil al-Ithawi, who was responsible for all operations in Iraq.

