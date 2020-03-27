TORONTO -- Four people have died on a cruise ship stranded off the coast of Panama.

There are around 1,800 people onboard the MS Zaandam, including passengers and crew. So far, 53 guests and 85 crew members have reported to the cruise ship’s medical centre with respiratory symptoms according to a press release from Holland America, the company behind the cruise ship.

Two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, the company said. It also confirmed that “four older guests” had died, but the circumstances of their deaths are unclear.

The MS Zaandam cruise ship announced that it will be transferring groups of healthy passengers to another ship.