Four dead, four in hospital after explosion in Leicester, England
The Associated Press
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 4:25AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 26, 2018 5:51AM EST
LONDON - Police say four people have died in an explosion that collapsed a building in the English city of Leicester.
Officials said Monday another four people are hospitalized and more people may be missing. A search and rescue operation is continuing.
Superintendent Shane O'Neill of Leicestershire Police says the building where the incident happened consisted of a shop and a two-story apartment above it.
The building collapsed after the explosion and was engulfed in flames. Police declared a major incident and evacuated neighbours as a precaution.
The cause has not yet been established. Police say it does not appear to be related to terrorism.
Leicester is 180 kilometres north of London.