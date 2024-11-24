World

    • Four convicted in Spain over homophobic murder that sparked nationwide protests

    The rainbow flag with a black ribbon flutters during a protest against the killing of Samuel Luiz in the Puerta del Sol in central Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) The rainbow flag with a black ribbon flutters during a protest against the killing of Samuel Luiz in the Puerta del Sol in central Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
    Four men were convicted in Spain on Sunday in connection with the homophobic murder of a 24-year-old nursing assistant that sparked protests in cities across Spain and abroad.

    Samuel Luiz died in hospital after being assaulted by a group of people outside a night club in A Coruña in the northwestern Galicia region in July 2021.

    Diego Montaña, Alejandro Freire and Kaio Amaral were found guilty of aggravated murder, and Alejandro Míguez of complicity.

    The jury in A Coruña found it proven that Montaña - the leader of the group - had concluded that Luiz was gay from his speech and clothing, shouting homophobic insults at him before the attack and making anti-gay comments afterwards to the other accused.

    The jury spent an unusually long five days deliberating after a trial that lasted nearly four weeks. Sentencing will take place later; the prosecution has asked for jail terms of between 22 and 27 years.

    Some 364 hate crimes related to sexual orientation or gender identity were reported in Spain in 2023, and 184 arrests were made, according to Interior Ministry data. The European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights says only a fraction of hate crimes are reported.

    Reporting by Graham Keeley; Editing by Kevin Liffey

