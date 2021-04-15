Advertisement
Former U.S. Vice President Pence received heart pacemaker, full recovery expected: spokesman
Published Thursday, April 15, 2021 3:14PM EDT
Then-U.S. Vice President Mike Pence listens as President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
WASHINGTON -- Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence received a heart pacemaker device during a routine surgery on Wednesday and is expected to fully recover, a spokesman said on Thursday.
Pence, who had previously disclosed a heart condition, underwent the procedure at the Inova Fairfax Medical facility after experiencing symptoms associated with a slow heart rate over the past two weeks, the spokesman said.
Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chris Reese