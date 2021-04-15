WASHINGTON -- Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence received a heart pacemaker device during a routine surgery on Wednesday and is expected to fully recover, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Pence, who had previously disclosed a heart condition, underwent the procedure at the Inova Fairfax Medical facility after experiencing symptoms associated with a slow heart rate over the past two weeks, the spokesman said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chris Reese