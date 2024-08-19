Former U.S. Rep. George Santos pleads guilty to wire fraud, identity theft

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. -

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos pleaded guilty Monday to committing wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with the federal fraud case that led to his expulsion from U.S. Congress.

The New York Republican entered the plea in a courtroom in Long Island just weeks before his trial was set to begin in early September.

Santos was indicted on felony charges that he stole from political donors, used campaign contributions to pay for personal expenses, lied to Congress about his wealth and collected unemployment benefits while actually working.

Santos was expelled from the U.S. House after an ethics investigation found “overwhelming evidence” that he had broken the law and exploited his public position for his own profit.

More to come...