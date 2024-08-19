Former U.S. Rep. George Santos pleads guilty to wire fraud, identity theft

'Freedom Convoy' organizer defends charge of encouraging honking during protest
The lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber told a judge Monday that a court order banning honking in downtown Ottawa during the protest wasn't clear enough.
Former U.S. Rep. George Santos pleaded guilty Monday to committing wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with the federal fraud case that led to his expulsion from U.S. Congress.
The New York Republican entered the plea in a courtroom in Long Island just weeks before his trial was set to begin in early September.
Santos was indicted on felony charges that he stole from political donors, used campaign contributions to pay for personal expenses, lied to Congress about his wealth and collected unemployment benefits while actually working.
Santos was expelled from the U.S. House after an ethics investigation found “overwhelming evidence” that he had broken the law and exploited his public position for his own profit.
More to come...
The lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber told a judge Monday that a court order banning honking in downtown Ottawa during the protest wasn't clear enough.
The Liberal Party of Canada is the latest major group to withdraw from the annual Ottawa Pride parade after organizers pledged solidarity with Palestinians in a statement earlier this month. The federal political party's decision comes as some embassies, civil servants, and local organizations pulled out of the event amid the controversy.
Statistics Canada says the median family after-tax income in 2022 fell compared with 2021, after adjustment for inflation, with young people being the hardest hit.
Party faithful are feeling invigorated by U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris's swift ascension to the top of the ticket as the Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago on Monday following a tumultuous month for the party.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has posted a fake social media image of pop superstar Taylor Swift asking people to vote for him in the November election.
British tech magnate Mike Lynch and five other people were missing after their luxury superyacht sank during a freak storm off Sicily early Monday, Italy’s civil protection and authorities said. Lynch’s wife and 14 other people survived.
Over time, Jon Kotwicki says he and his team are 'creating, you know, kind of our own little airport amusement park' in Wasilla, Alaska.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. could be on the verge of dominating the world's convenience store market after it offered to buy one of the sector's biggest players.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that Israel has accepted a proposal to bridge differences holding up a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza, and he called on Hamas to do the same, without saying whether concerns cited by the militant group had been addressed.
Residents of a Manitoba community are in shock following an apparent triple homicide and suicide last week, as RCMP continues to investigate.
The federal government has fined a Vancouver film company and its drone operator $30,000 for unlawful use of a drone to capture video of endangered killer whales off the British Columbia coast.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it found a number of safety deficiencies in its investigation into a Toronto ferry crash that injured 12 people two years ago.
Saskatchewan RCMP say a male youth from Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation is facing 10 charges, including manslaughter, after an 18-year-old woman was shot dead in Wolseley, Sask. early Sunday morning.
The lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber told a judge Monday that a court order banning honking in downtown Ottawa during the protest wasn't clear enough.
The Liberal Party of Canada is the latest major group to withdraw from the annual Ottawa Pride parade after organizers pledged solidarity with Palestinians in a statement earlier this month. The federal political party's decision comes as some embassies, civil servants, and local organizations pulled out of the event amid the controversy.
Protesters broke through a fence set up by police near the site of the Democratic National Convention on its opening day Monday as thousands took to the streets to voice their opposition to the war in Gaza.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that Israel has accepted a proposal to bridge differences holding up a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza, and he called on Hamas to do the same, without saying whether concerns cited by the militant group had been addressed.
U.S. intelligence officials said Monday that Iran is responsible for the hack of Donald Trump's presidential campaign. It was the first U.S. government attribution of responsibility for a cyber intrusion that the Republican nominee had previously linked to Tehran.
Former U.S. Rep. George Santos pleaded guilty Monday to committing wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with the federal fraud case that led to his expulsion from U.S. Congress.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has posted a fake social media image of pop superstar Taylor Swift asking people to vote for him in the November election.
British tech magnate Mike Lynch and five other people were missing after their luxury superyacht sank during a freak storm off Sicily early Monday, Italy’s civil protection and authorities said. Lynch’s wife and 14 other people survived.
The Conservative Party of Canada has deleted a video that promoted Canadian values but featured what the Defence Minister's office says are Russian fighter jets.
The Liberal Party of Canada is the latest major group to withdraw from the annual Ottawa Pride parade after organizers pledged solidarity with Palestinians in a statement earlier this month. The federal political party's decision comes as some embassies, civil servants, and local organizations pulled out of the event amid the controversy.
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada will provide $1 million to help stem mpox in Africa as her government assembles a long-delayed plan on how to engage with the continent.
A man who says he suffers from chronic and worsening mental health issues is among those launching a court challenge of the federal government assisted dying law, which excludes people suffering solely from a mental disorder.
Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are the only provinces that offer post-secondary students free vaccination against meningitis B, a rare but deadly bacterial infection.
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada will provide $1 million to help stem mpox in Africa as her government assembles a long-delayed plan on how to engage with the continent.
An archeology student unearthed seven 'spectacular' Viking-era curled silver arm rings earlier this year north of Denmark's second-largest city, a Danish museum said on Monday, adding the finding has ties to Russia, Ukraine and the British Isles.
Social media platforms TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat spent last school year embroiled in a lawsuit accusing them of disrupting learning, contributing to a mental health crisis among youth and leaving teachers to manage the fallout.
A four-person crew for SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission arrived in Florida on Monday ahead of its Aug. 26 launch to space for a mission that includes the first privately managed spacewalk, a risky endeavour only government astronauts have done in the past.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has posted a fake social media image of pop superstar Taylor Swift asking people to vote for him in the November election.
It's late July. Lainey Wilson is somewhere in Iowa, holding a real road dog — her French bulldog named Hippie — close to her chest. She's on her tour bus, zipping across the Midwest, just another day in her jet set lifestyle. Next month, she'll release her fifth studio album, the aptly named “Whirlwind," a full decade after her debut record. Today, like every day, she's just trying to enjoy the ride.
'Learning from the experiences of others' has motivated Danielle Fishel go public with her diagnosis of breast cancer.
Statistics Canada says the median family after-tax income in 2022 fell compared with 2021, after adjustment for inflation, with young people being the hardest hit.
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says a potential work stoppage at Canada's major railways this week could be devastating for small businesses.
U.S. stocks climbed Monday as Wall Street pulls closer to its record heights following its roller coaster of a summer.
Young people on social media are showing off their 12-year-old water bottles, sweaters from high school with patched holes and dish rags made from cut up old T-shirts.
A witty pun about a sailing trip has been crowned the funniest joke told at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
One artist has developed a cult following and acclaim that eclipsed his 'traditional' paint and sculpture works.
The Montreal Canadiens have acquired star forward Patrik Laine and a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets for defenceman Jordan Harris.
A former NFL player accused of drunkenly hitting one man and urinating on another during a flight from Boston to Dublin has been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, the Massachusetts State Police said Monday.
The Edmonton Oilers traded defenseman Cody Ceci and a third-round draft pick in 2025 to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday for defenseman Ty Emberson.
General Motors said Monday it is laying off more than 1,000 salaried employees at its software and service units worldwide.
A man from the Greater Toronto Area said he was refused a car rental because he wanted to pay with a prepaid credit card.
Newer vehicles come with a slew of standard safety features that make driving feel safer for teenagers getting behind the wheel.
The Twilite Drive-in Theatre has been serving movie lovers for decades.
More than a dozen children who have been diagnosed with chronic illnesses were given an unforgettable experience on the way to Sunday’s BC Lions game.
Decades of durability have been added to one of Canada’s most photographed lighthouses, the Swallowtail Lighthouse on New Brunswick’s Grand Manan Island.
After four open heart surgeries, 10-year-old Samih Angelo Alame is thriving and ready to hit Grade Six running.
The owners of a thrift store on Vancouver's Granville strip are fed up after spending $300,000 to fight off what they describe as escalating crime over the past three years.
In light of World Honey Bee Day on Saturday, local beekeepers recognized the crucial role that honey bees play in the ecosystem.
A video of a rooster in the back of a Regina police cruiser has been making its rounds on social media.
At least one runner at the Edmonton marathon on Sunday will be strapping on a pair of stilettos at the starting line.
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue has welcomed her first child with husband and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman, Morgan Rielly.
Mounties in Surrey, B.C., are asking drivers to avoid the area around Surrey Memorial Hospital after a rollover crash Monday afternoon.
Staffing issues have prompted yet another temporary closure of South Okanagan General Hospital's emergency department – this time from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.
The federal government has fined a Vancouver film company and its drone operator $30,000 for unlawful use of a drone to capture video of endangered killer whales off the British Columbia coast.
Toronto has shattered records for the wettest summer season after a weekend of intense rain and windy weather.
Flooding in Toronto and southern Ontario last month resulted in more than $940 million worth of insured damage, the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) announced Monday.
A portion of Danforth Avenue that was closed in Toronto’s Greektown area after the driver of a custom Ford Model T crashed into a tree or a sign and was ejected from their vehicle has reopened.
A suspicious death Friday evening in the northwest Calgary community of Carrington has community members concerned.
A new movie starring Hollywood heavyweights Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence and LaKeith Stanfield began filming in Calgary Monday.
Local businesses and consumers are sounding the alarm as a nationwide rail strike looms.
The number of organizations and leaders in Ottawa pulling out of Capital Pride events continues to grow in response to a statement the group made expressing solidarity with Palestinians last week.
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe met with Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Monday, but there is still no commitment from the province on funding for transit services as the mayor warns of looming cuts without help from upper levels of government.
In the biggest change to Ottawa's curbside waste policy since 2012, households will be limited to three items of curbside waste every two weeks starting Sept. 30.
Montreal officials are continuing their analysis to find out what led to a major water main break that caused immense flooding just under the Jacques Cartier Bridge.
CTV Montreal was forced to set up a makeshift studio on Nuns' Island after a water main break caused water to flood into our building.
The Montreal Canadiens have acquired star forward Patrik Laine and a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets for defenceman Jordan Harris.
Workers at Canada's two main railways could go on strike as early as Thursday, stranding $55 million worth of Alberta cargo per day.
It's "early days" on the plan to rebuild Jasper following wildfires that destroyed a third of the picturesque town in the majestic Alberta Rockies, says the province's minister of municipal affairs.
One year ago, an esteemed arctic climate researcher died while conducting field work in a remote part of the Canadian arctic, prompting the University of Alberta to review and enhance its safety protocols for field researchers.
The sentencing hearing for the youth charged with stabbing two staff members at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., resumed on Monday morning.
A search for a kayaker who went missing in Halifax on Sunday is underway.
Two lifeguards who helped rescue four swimmers at Black Brook Beach along the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton said high waves created a dangerous situation on Sunday.
Residents of a Manitoba community are in shock following an apparent triple homicide and suicide last week, as RCMP continues to investigate.
A Winnipeg business owner wants something to be done after his office was broken into at least four times in the past two months.
The first group of dogs – who were part of a seizure of over 130 pups from a home north of Winnipeg – are ready for adoption.
Saskatchewan RCMP say a male youth from Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation is facing 10 charges, including manslaughter, after an 18-year-old woman was shot dead in Wolseley, Sask. early Sunday morning.
No injuries were reported after the smell of smoke and haze forced the evacuation of Regina's Cornwall Centre Monday morning.
With the goal of enhancing food security for Indigenous people, two First Nation communities in Saskatchewan are building aquaponics greenhouse facilities.
The community of Ayr, Ont. is starting to rebuild after a destructive EF1 tornado tore its way through the village over the weekend.
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a man was hurt in a Cambridge shooting.
The Brahmarishi Mission of Canada Shri Ram Dham Hindu temple is trying to get a bus stop at it's location in Kitchener.
The Saskatoon Police Service alleges its officers were assaulted on Saturday night during cruise weekend, but witnesses are telling a different story.
The mayor of Sandy Bay, a remote northern village, said the community has declared a state of emergency, as an intense wildfire threatens the area.
A Saskatoon man faces a second-degree murder charge after the remains of Jordan Lee Morin were found at a home in Riversdale on Friday.
In hopes that it will help their investigation, Greater Sudbury Police have released the name of a man who was found dead at Bell on July 31
Sometimes, despite couples' best efforts to stay together, marriages come to an end far earlier than either party hoped or predicted. Here is some advice from Barry Nussbaum, a family lawyer who has counselled countless couples, about the details you don't want to neglect when getting divorced.
A sentencing hearing began Monday in a Sudbury for Liam Stinson, who was found guilty in May of three counts of first-degree murder and arson causing bodily harm.
An arrest was made after a two-hour standoff in West Lorne Monday afternoon.
Critics of leadership at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) are calling the departure of two high paid executives a step in the right direction.
Member of Parliament for London North Centre, Peter Fragiskatos, was in Sarnia Monday on behalf of the agriculture minister to announce a sizable donation to Bioindustrial Innovation Canada (BIC).
Thick smoke has blanketed much of Barrie after a fire broke out at a scrapyard in central Barrie on Monday morning.
Shawn Ladoceur is one of several individuals with intellectual disabilities who lived at one of two group homes that were recently closed by the not-for-profit organization due to a lack of provincial funding.
A Woodbridge, Ont. man accused of murder in the 2010 death of his friend will stand trial in March.
As water leaks into both his child's bedroom and the family room of his west-end apartment unit, Daniel Banner says his family is stuck in a precarious housing situation they can’t escape.
Dozens of people gathered on Windsor’s riverfront to commemorate the 82th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid.
A 24-year-old Wallaceburg motorcyclist has been charged with impaired driving after a crash.
The federal government has fined a Vancouver film company and its drone operator $30,000 for unlawful use of a drone to capture video of endangered killer whales off the British Columbia coast.
A 25-year-old man who was wanted Canada-wide for his alleged role in a shooting in Ontario has been arrested on Vancouver Island.
A driver who crashed through the fence of a West Shore home over the weekend failed a breathalyzer test at the scene, according to the RCMP.
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
Trucks have started rolling into what will become Lethbridge’s Whoop-Up Days midway.
More than 1,500 backpacks have been filled with back-to-school essentials for those in need ahead of the school year.
Lethbridge post-secondary schools are trying to help out students feeling the financial pinch, as a new survey reveals a quarter of Canadian students have thought about dropping out due to increasing costs.
A bacon-flavoured vodka designed specifically for a popular Canadian cocktail and made in Sudbury, Ont., is now being carried by the LCBO.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer noticed a strong smell of cannabis during a traffic stop Sunday in Espanola. Further investigation uncovered drugs and weapons.
After a crow tested positive for West Nile virus, Algoma Public Health says a human case has also been confirmed.
Newfoundland has caught a lucky break with Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass south of the island, but the fast-moving storm will still bring a lot of rain in a short time overnight on Monday, Environment Canada says.
The project of the university's Folklore and Language Archive aims to find the first names of women who contributed remedies, recipes and local beliefs, but were only credited as a 'missus,' with their husband's last name and often his first name or initials.
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.