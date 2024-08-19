World

    • Former U.S. Rep. George Santos pleads guilty to wire fraud, identity theft

    Former U.S. Rep. George Santos arrives at court in Central Islip, N.Y., Monday, Aug., 19, 2024. (Stefan Jeremiah/AP Photo) Former U.S. Rep. George Santos arrives at court in Central Islip, N.Y., Monday, Aug., 19, 2024. (Stefan Jeremiah/AP Photo)
    Share
    CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. -

    Former U.S. Rep. George Santos pleaded guilty Monday to committing wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with the federal fraud case that led to his expulsion from U.S. Congress.

    The New York Republican entered the plea in a courtroom in Long Island just weeks before his trial was set to begin in early September.

    Santos was indicted on felony charges that he stole from political donors, used campaign contributions to pay for personal expenses, lied to Congress about his wealth and collected unemployment benefits while actually working.

    Santos was expelled from the U.S. House after an ethics investigation found “overwhelming evidence” that he had broken the law and exploited his public position for his own profit.

    More to come...

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    • Empower Simcoe closes group homes

      Shawn Ladoceur is one of several individuals with intellectual disabilities who lived at one of two group homes that were recently closed by the not-for-profit organization due to a lack of provincial funding.

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News