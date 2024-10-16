World

    • Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter, at age 100, casts his 2024 ballot by mail

    FILE - Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter greets attendees as he departs the funeral service for his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga., Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo / Alex Brandon, Pool) FILE - Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter greets attendees as he departs the funeral service for his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga., Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo / Alex Brandon, Pool)
    Share
    PLAINS, Ga. -

    Jimmy Carter cast his ballot in the 2024 election Wednesday.

    The former president voted by mail, the Carter Center confirmed in a statement. It happened barely two weeks after Carter celebrated his 100th birthday on Oct. 1 at his home in Plains, Georgia, where he’s been living in hospice care.

    His son Chip Carter said before the family gathering that his father had this election very much in mind.

    “He’s plugged in,” Chip Carter told The Associated Press. “I asked him two months ago if he was trying to live to be 100, and he said, ‘No, I’m trying to live to vote for Kamala Harris.’”

    The Carter Center's brief statement said it had no more details to share.

    Georgia's registered voters have been turning out in record numbers since early voting began Tuesday. Nearly 460,000 had voted in-person or cast absentee ballots by Wednesday afternoon, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

    Carter's vote should count even if he's no longer alive by Election Day on Nov. 5.

    Robert Sinners, a spokesman for the secretary of state’s office, noted that Georgia election rules state that when an absentee ballot is received by local election officials “it shall be deemed to have been voted then and there.”

    Rules vary by state on whether early votes still count if the people who cast them die before Election Day. The issue took on greater significance in 2020, when COVID-19 deaths were soaring.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News