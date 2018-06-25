Former U.S. president Bush gets a service dog named 'Sully'
Former U.S. president George H.W. Bush with former U.S. president Bill Clinton with Bush's service dog "Sully." (@GeorgeHWBush / Twitter)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 25, 2018 7:23PM EDT
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine -- Former President George H.W. Bush is welcoming a new member of the family: a yellow Labrador retriever named "Sully."
The 94-year-old and his service dog got acquainted Monday at the Bush compound on the coast in Maine. Bush aide Evan Sisley says the two hit it off. Sully had been trained by America's VetDogs , a non-profit that provides service dogs.
Sisley says the dog can open doors, pick up items and summon help, but that "more than anything else the dog will be a wonderful companion."
A photo sent via Twitter shows Sully lounging at the feet of Bush and former President Bill Clinton, who had been visiting on Monday.
Bush is a dog lover. Two of his kids, Neil Bush and Dorothy Bush Koch, together have five dogs there.
A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family, "Sully," a beautiful -- and beautifully trained -- lab from @AmericasVetDogs. Could not be more grateful, especially for their commitment to our veterans. pic.twitter.com/Fx4ZCZAJT8— George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018
