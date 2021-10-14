Advertisement
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton admitted to hospital
Published Thursday, October 14, 2021 9:16PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, October 14, 2021 9:29PM EDT
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former MLB baseball player Alex Rodriguez are seen ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton has been admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center for a non-Covid-related infection. He is "on the mend" and "in good spirits," according to a statement from Clinton spokesman Angel Urena.
This story is breaking and will be updated.