Former Thai prime minister Thaksin is released on parole after serving 6 months in a hospital

Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was released on parole early Sunday from a Bangkok hospital where he spent six months serving time for corruption-related offences.
Thaksin was seen wearing a neck support inside one of the cars in a convoy leaving the Police General Hospital just before sunrise, and he arrived at his residence in western Bangkok less than an hour later. A homemade banner with the words “Welcome home” and “We've been waiting for this day for so so long” was seen hanging at the front gate of his house.
A polarizing figure in Thai politics over the last two decades, Thaksin was in office from 2001 until he was toppled in a 2006 coup. He was later convicted of abuse of power and other misdeeds while in office and returned in August from more than a decade of self-imposed exile to serve his prison sentence.
His original eight-year sentence was commuted to only a year by King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Sept. 1. Thaksin had called his convictions politically motivated.
Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong confirmed approval of Thaksin's parole last week, citing the possibility of early release for inmates who have serious illnesses, are disabled or are over age 70. Thaksin is 74 years old.
He was confined to a police hospital in Bangkok. Opponents charged that serving his sentence in a hospital was a special privilege.
An Ontario man who is charged with extortion and out on bail reached out to CTV National News, saying he wanted to share his story and proclaim his innocence.
A teenage girl from Quebec's Eastern Townships survived an opioid overdose last month thanks to two of her classmates.
An Ontario farmer says he fears he could lose his family’s farm if the Doug Ford government goes forward with a proposal to build Highway 413, which would cut through about a quarter of his land.
Dakota Johnson is choosing to sit out from watching her newest movie, and her reasoning might be a bit surprising.
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a man can never again try to claim paternity of a child he fathered during a sexual assault.
As he closes in on the Republican presidential nomination, Donald Trump made a highly unusual stop Saturday, hawking new Trump-branded sneakers at 'Sneaker Con,' a gathering that bills itself as the 'The Greatest Sneaker Show On Earth!'
According to industry experts, a boom in the cruise industry was mainly down to a certain TV show with a catchy theme tune.
The organization representing lawyers in Montreal is warning newcomers to the city to watch out for fake immigration lawyers after a spike in complaints.
Freedom Convoy supporters are celebrating a recent federal court ruling that found that the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable and violated some of the protesters' Charter rights. However, Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley said that some Charter rights were not infringed upon.
Protesters waving Khalistan flags took to the street outside the Indian consulate in downtown Vancouver Saturday, with a handful burning and cutting Indian flags to mark eight months since the killing of a Surrey man outside a gurdwara.
Alexei Navalny's spokesperson confirmed Saturday that the Russian opposition leader had died at a remote Arctic penal colony, saying he was 'murdered,' but it was unclear where his body was as his family and friends searched for answers.
Protestors took the streets in Senegal's capital Saturday to keep the pressure on President Mack Sall to hold elections quickly.
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told the Kremlin that Russian forces were now working to clear the final pockets of resistance at the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant, officials said in a statement. Videos on social media Saturday appeared to show soldiers raising the Russian flag over one of the plant’s buildings.
Israel has sent negotiators for truce talks in Cairo as requested by U.S. President Joe Biden but they did not go back for further talks because Hamas' demands were "delusional," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned allies Saturday that an "artificial deficit" of arms for his country risks giving Russia breathing space, highlighting the need for artillery and long-range weapons after his military chief said he was withdrawing troops from the eastern city of Avdiivka.
The standstill in the U.S. Congress preventing a US$95.3-billion aid package from being approved is 'having an impact,' but American Ambassador to Canada David Cohen insists the aid will get to Ukraine.
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
The House of Commons committee studying food prices is urging Loblaw and Walmart to sign on to the grocery code of conduct or risk having it made law.
Anti-smoking advocates and some government officials are worried a new smoking-cessation product being sold in candy-like flavours is being abused by minors in Canada. Do you know anyone underage who is using the products?
An infant in Toronto has been hospitalized after contracting the measles.
What began as a sixth grade science project, was born out of a childhood pet peeve.
Water molecules have been detected on the surface of asteroids for the first time, proving that these remnants from the formation of our solar system aren’t just dried-up space rocks.
About 5,200 years ago, a man’s life ended violently in a peat bog in northwest Denmark. Now, researchers have used advanced genetic analyses to tell the unexpected story of 'Vittrup Man,' the oldest known immigrant in Denmark’s history.
A stolen Hofner bass guitar belonging to Paul McCartney and used to record The Beatles' first two albums has been found and returned after 51 years following a global hunt.
In December, Nike slashed its revenue forecast and announced cost cuts amid growing concerns that consumers around the world are slowing their spending.
For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.
As many Canadians try to squeeze every last dollar out of their budget to cope with the soaring cost of living, financial experts say cutting expenses to the bone is not always a viable option and they should instead focus on increasing their income.
After the Second World War, the U.S. Army’s art experts set out to find and return millions of works stolen by the Nazis. Known as the Monuments Men, they included Mary Regan Quessenberry, who from her base in Berlin traveled to examine stolen works, tracked looting cases and investigated suspicious art dealers.
Working at one of Vancouver's most renowned restaurants, staff at Vij's are no strangers to celebrity guests – but the Royals who unexpectedly arrived this week left them starstruck.
Kristen Campbell earned a 30-save shutout and Toronto took the “Battle on Bay Street” over Montreal 3-0 in Professional Women's Hockey League action on Friday.
Kerri Einarson will be without lead Briane Harris as she tries for a fifth straight Canadian women's curling title.
Tiger Woods returned to the PGA Tour and lasted only 24 holes, withdrawing Friday from the Genesis Invitational with flu-like symptoms and dehydration after hitting his tee shot on the seventh hole at Riviera.
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
