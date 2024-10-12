Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond, who sought Scotland's independence, dies at 69

Prime minister faces mounting pressure to step aside from inside caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face mounting pressure from his caucus this week to step down from the leadership of the Liberal party.
Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland who for decades championed Scotland’s independence from the U.K., has died. He was 69.
Anas Sarwar, leader of Scottish Labour, on Saturday confirmed Salmond’s death and said Salmond was a “central figure in politics for over three decades.”
Salmond, as then leader of the Scottish National Party, led the independence campaign in the referendum in 2014, but lost, gaining 45 per cent of the vote.
Salmond resigned from the SNP in 2018 the wake of sexual harassment allegations, He subsequently formed a new party, called Alba.
Salmond served as first minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014, and was leader of the Scottish National Party on two occasions, from 1990 to 2000, and from 2004 to 2014.
Former U.K. Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Salmond was a “huge figure in our politics.”
"While I disagreed with him on the constitutional question, there was no denying his skill in debate or his passion for politics," Sunak said on X. "May he rest in peace.”
This story was corrected to say that Sarwar is not the first minister.
A woman from Montreal's South Shore appeared in court on Friday on charges of aggravated assault after allegedly scalding a 10-year-old boy with boiling water more than one week ago.
A vehicle fleeing a Philadelphia hospital after dropping off a gunshot victim early Saturday struck three nurses who were trying to treat the patient, injuring one critically, authorities said.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for Rana brand Tagliatelle Seasoned White Chicken and Mushroom sauce, citing possible Listeria contamination.
A Montreal study found that many seniors are being overprescribed inappropriate medications.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump promises the biggest deportation event the U.S. has ever seen if he is elected — a promise he has predicated, in part, on the notion that immigrants in the U.S. legally and illegally are stealing what he calls 'Black jobs' and 'Hispanic jobs.'
Liberal cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault says the Liberals will not be 'held hostage' by the Bloc Quebecois' demand to expand Old Age Security to more seniors.
A British Columbia First Nation says at least 55 children died or disappeared while attending a residential school near Williams Lake, more than triple the number recorded for the institution in the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation memorial register.
Another in a series of unusually strong solar storms hitting Earth produced stunning skies full of pinks, purples, greens and blues farther south than normal, including into parts of Germany, the United Kingdom, New England and New York City.
More than a month after the murder of Nova Scotia woman Esther Jones, her family continues to grapple with the loss.
A theft suspect who ran into traffic in an attempt to escape Victoria police Friday afternoon was struck by a civilian vehicle and taken to hospital, police say.
Border guards in Montreal intercepted millions of amphetamine tablets concealed in hundreds of PVC panels inside a container from China.
A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting two children while working as an instructor in a Mississauga school.
Parents of Quebec teenagers are worried that high schools are becoming "recruitment grounds" after police arrested a dozen teens it believes have ties to organized crime. But experts say it's nothing new and better prevention measures are needed.
Criminalizing marital rape would be 'excessively harsh,' the Indian government has said, in a blow to campaigners ahead of a long-awaited Supreme Court decision that will affect hundreds of millions of people in India for generations.
The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday accused South Korea of deliberately avoiding responsibility for the alleged flights of South Korean drones over the North’s capital, and warned of a 'terrible calamity' if they continue.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is in 'excellent health' and 'possesses the physical and mental resiliency' required to serve as president, her doctor said in a letter released Saturday that summarizes her medical history and status.
A hot-air balloon struck and collapsed a radio tower Friday in Albuquerque, New Mexico, during the city's famous festival -- the second time in 20 years that a balloon has come into contact with the tower.
Amid escalating violence in the Middle East, a majority of surveyed Canadians say they don't believe the costs associated with Canadians fleeing the region should be funded solely by the government.
A Montreal study found that many seniors are being overprescribed inappropriate medications.
Small clinical trials have shown that one or two doses of psilocybin, given in a therapeutic setting, can make dramatic and long-lasting changes in people suffering from treatment-resistant major depressive disorder, which typically does not respond to traditional antidepressants.
The northern lights could be visible across most of Canada this week.
TikTok was aware that its design features are detrimental to its young users and that publicly touted tools aimed at limiting kids’ time on the site were largely ineffective, according to internal documents and communications exposed in a lawsuit filed by the state of Kentucky.
A federal appeals court judge has ruled to keep Sean 'Diddy' Combs locked up while he makes a third bid for bail in his sex trafficking case, which is slated to go to trial in May.
Al Pacino is enjoying being a late-in-life dad. The legendary actor talked about being a father to a brood, including to 16-month-old Roman with producer Noor Alfallah.
Set to premiere next year, the film '111' is a joint Canadian-Swiss production that follows the interwoven stories of four people in the aftermath of the Sept. 2, 1998 Swissair crash near Peggy's Cove, N.S.
Several hundred "underperforming" 7-Eleven locations across North America are closing, the convenience store announced.
An economist says the latest job growth numbers in Canada are 'good news,' but he has concerns following Statistic Canada's report.
Whether you're looking to pay off debt, save for a big purchase, or simply give yourself greater financial stability, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to boost your income.
The Orient Express' opulent passenger experience was later immortalized in popular culture by authors like Graham Greene and Agatha Christie. But dining on the move was very much a triumph of logistics and engineering.
James Taylor never expected to be walking home with a bag full of groceries he didn't buy.
This weekend marks the fifth anniversary of a large blizzard that paralyzed Manitoba.
Over his quarter century in the National Hockey League, Mark Messier witnessed sweeping technological changes to the game, from the advent of lighter hockey sticks to the use of video reviews.
Some prominent figures will be added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery on Sunday, a few hours before this year’s class is enshrined in Springfield, Mass.
Two months before FIFA is set to confirm Saudi Arabia as the 2034 World Cup host, the soccer body was urged again Friday to allow independent scrutiny of the kingdom's human rights obligations for the tournament.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.
Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
There was an eye-catching mix of rainbows and lightning over Vancouver following a brief downpour this week.
Jeff Warner from Aidie Creek Gardens in the northern Ontario community of Englehart has a passion for growing big pumpkins and his effort is paying off in more ways than one.
Saskatchewan’s Jessica Campbell has made hockey history, becoming the first ever female assistant coach in the National Hockey League (NHL).
Have you ever seen videos of hovercrafts online or on TV and thought, 'Wow, I wish I could ride one of those.' One Alberta man did, and then built his own.
A B.C. couple is getting desperate – and creative – in their search for their missing dog.
Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.
A unique form of clouds made an appearance over the skies of Ottawa on Sunday evening.
Kevin Lankinen has made a point of focusing on what's in front of him — whether it's a puck or an opportunity.
Parents at some private, for-profit daycares across the GTA are being warned that their fees could soon be doubling as operators consider pulling out of the national $10-a-day child-care program.
Here is a look at what’s open, what’s closed, and what’s on in the GTA during Thanksgiving weekend 2024:
Durham police say a man has been found dead in Whitby.
Calgary Public Library (CPL) locations closed early on Friday following a cyber attack.
Young LGBTQ newcomers to Canada are expressing themselves through art in a new exhibition at the University of Calgary.
After a slow start, the Wranglers fought back before falling to the Abbotsford Canucks 4-3 in their home opener Friday night at the Saddledome.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after was found dead in a single all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Two young men are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal fire in Old Montreal that killed Léonor Geraudie, 43, and her daughter Vérane Reynaud-Geraudie on Oct. 4.
For months, Premier Francois Legault has said Quebec has too many people crossing the border and has demanded that the federal government step in to send them to other provinces.
Parents of Quebec teenagers are worried that high schools are becoming "recruitment grounds" after police arrested a dozen teens it believes have ties to organized crime. But experts say it's nothing new and better prevention measures are needed.
A pedestrian was killed and a man was arrested after a suspected impaired driving crash on Highway 39 east of Leduc early Saturday morning.
CTV News Edmonton spoke with two families, as well as Edmonton's public and Catholic school divisions, about the first month of school with Alberta's school cellphone ban.
A week ago today, Lita Pawliw was on the receiving end of a phone call no mother ever wants to get.
Halifax Regional Police located a person of interest in relation to a homicide.
A multiple vehicle collision took place Saturday morning on Hwy. 101 in Nova Scotia.
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
A 37-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after videos filmed in a public pool change room were seized by police.
Tec Voc has started 6-0 – leading the AAA division as the only undefeated team.
There is a lot on the line in Saturday’s matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions as a Rider win will secure them a home playoff game.
Regina will vote for a new mayor, city council and public and separate school board trustees on Nov. 13.
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party laid out its platform on Friday, ahead of the Oct. 28 provincial election.
Days after flames ripped through three units of the Mohawk Plaza, the club is still coming to terms with the loss.
The Ontario Provincial Police West Region Highway Safety Division, Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team and the Ministry of Finance were involved in a joint forces operation on Thursday.
The leaders of Saskatchewan’s two major political parties are sharing their plans to tackle the growing homelessness crisis.
Even on an average day, the intersection of Highway 17 at Highway 6 near Espanola is busy, but it’s especially steady on a Friday before a long weekend.
Amid escalating violence in the Middle East, a majority of surveyed Canadians say they don't believe the costs associated with Canadians fleeing the region should be funded solely by the government.
The Mustangs made quick work of Toronto in a rare Friday night OUA Football game.
A student pilot in Central Huron recently had to make an emergency landing in a field.
The London Knights have christened the new Canada Life Place arena with a 5-4 win over the Barrie Colts.
OPP are investigating a single-vehicle collision in Caledon early Saturday morning that resulted in the death of the driver.
Food and financial donations are being collected across New Tecumseth by the Alliston Food Bank on Saturday for its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.
Sainte-Marie Among the Hurons in Midland is hosting its annual Hometown Harvest Festival this long weekend, celebrating the fall season with plenty of autumn-themed activities.
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a 37-year-old man, who is accused of drug trafficking, for violating his bail conditions.
A Windsor-based group has teamed up with PETA to encourage Windsor residents to consider vegan options this Thanksgiving.
The St. Clair Saints have swept the Seneca Sting and improved their regular season record to 16-0 on Friday.
Kevin Lankinen has made a point of focusing on what's in front of him — whether it's a puck or an opportunity.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Local photographers were amazed by the aurora borealis display in the night sky over Lethbridge on Thursday night.
Lethbridge- The latest monthly report from the Alberta Real Estate Association shows Lethbridge has seen one of the biggest year over year increases in home prices.
The Interfaith Food Bank is busy preparing Thanksgiving bundles and has some tips for anyone hoping to cut down on their holiday dinner costs.
A closer look at preventing graffiti will be looked at in Sault Ste. Marie, after a string of offensive displays by one man, including spray painting anti-Indigenous language and painting over the pride crosswalk.
A 34-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie who was wanted for a probation violation was found this week with a switchblade, drugs, a digital scale and $5,170 in cash.
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
